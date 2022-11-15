ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

World’s tallest Christmas tree to be lit this November

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3xMf_0jBqrJYP00

ENID, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The world’s tallest Christmas tree is being lit up once again.

“The Christ Tree” will once again light the eastern edge of Oklahoma’s Great Plain. The second annual Christmas event hosted by The One opens its 40-day-multi-event with the tree lighting ceremony in downtown Enid, Oklahoma, on November 25.

LOCAL NEWS: Edmond Electric’s Luminance to bring Holiday cheer

“Last year’s opening night was beyond anything we expected, bringing more than 30,000 people to downtown Enid. This year, we anticipate even more people to come and enjoy a truly magical evening that includes seeing the world’s tallest Christmas tree light up for the first time this holiday season,” said Kyle Williams, founder of The One and president of Jiffy Trip. “It’s truly a one-of-a-kind experience that has touched so many people from across the nation, and we are looking forward to another memorable evening.”

The One has also announced that Enid resident, school teacher and retired director of Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry, Anne Price, will be grand lighting marshal for their opening night.

This year’s festivities will begin in conjunction with Enid Lights Up the Plains at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 25. The welcome ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the lighting of The Christ Tree just before 8 p.m.

This year’s 140-foot tree traveled 2,000 miles for California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest and will be dressed in 20,000 multi-colored lights and 10,000 ornaments.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

“This would not be possible without our presenting sponsors Takkion and Jiffy Trip, as well as our amazing community, volunteers and sponsors,” Jerald Gilbert, city manager of Enid said. “The One has been such a wonderful gift and has reached tens of thousands of people who now know Enid because of this event. In conjunction with Enid Lights Up the Plains, our city is a beacon to the nation regarding the true spirit and meaning of Christmas.”

For more information about the holiday event, please visit this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Ditch Witch expands operations in Oklahoma town

PERRY, Okla. — The largest employer in the town of Perry announced it is about to get even bigger. Ditch Witch said the company plays a major role in building underground infrastructure -- and the demand for that work is needed worldwide. The company announced it is expanding operations...
PERRY, OK
Journal Tribune

Local author releasing "Kaw Lake" horror novel this month

There’s a monster in Kaw Lake. Tribes of elves and orcs are roaming across Oklahoma. There’s a world of adventure with the Sooner State as the stage in local author Ethan Richards’ works, such as his “Dark Lord of Oklahoma” trilogy and his upcoming “Kaw Lake” paleo-thriller.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma universities named as best in the region

Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stillwater man breaks into home, locks himself in garage with victim

STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater man is in custody after police say he broke into someone’s home and locked them both in the garage. According to a report from the Stillwater Police Department, Trey Christopher broke into someone’s home saying that someone else was going to hurt him.
STILLWATER, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Process starts to close Canadian County road

EL RENO – Canadian County Commissioners have moved a step closer to permanently closing a “dead-end” county road. The one-mile section of Courtney Road, between Reno and S.W. 15th, is now the responsibility of District 2 Commissioner Dave Anderson. It’s a “wise move” for commissioners to “move...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Edmond Man Arrested After Truck Theft

Investigators said a man stole a pickup truck in Edmond before jumping from the vehicle. Edmond Police said the truck belongs to a work crew who were trimming trees in a neighborhood. Investigators said Jesse Wiley was caught on this video eyeing the pickup, and the keys for which were...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

KFOR

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy