ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Man attacked DoorDash driver with lit blowtorch, prosecutors say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOWjK_0jBqqtzq00

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man was sentenced to spend more than six years in jail after prosecutors said he tried to steal a car using a lit blowtorch.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a news release that Michael Scott Walton was sentenced to 80 months in prison for attempted robbery and attempted assault.

Schmidt said that Walton attacked a man who had just picked up a DoorDash order for delivery from a 7-Eleven. As the victim got into his vehicle, prosecutors said “Walton approached him from behind with a blow torch that was aflame.”

Prosecutors said that Walton used an aerosol to make the flame more powerful, and pushed the flame toward the victim’s head while saying, “Give me your keys!” The victim’s hair was singed by the fire, and parts of his jacket were burned and melted.

“The facts of this case are terrifying. To sneak up on a person from behind with a blow torch and then threaten them is absolutely unacceptable,” said Deputy District Attorney Christopher Shull. “I am satisfied that today’s sentence will serve the interests of justice in this case.”

The victim refused to give Walton the keys, and police arrested him nearby after the victim identified him, prosecutors said. In the news release, prosecutors said there was video surveillance of the incident.

Walton has a previous conviction for assaulting a Portland police officer in 2014, and told the officer at the time he was using meth, The Oregonian reported. Walton was also convicted of robbery in 2016 after attempting to steal two hatchets from a Home Depot.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
LEBANON, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison in 2005 will be able to walk free after his life sentence was reduced to 26 years on Friday morning in Clark County Court. Supporters of Chelsea and her family rallied outside of the courthouse before the resentencing...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Jury Deliberates in Death of Southwest Washington Baby

Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the murder trial for a Vancouver man accused of causing fatal brain injuries to his infant daughter in 2020. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Clark County Superior Court, stemming from the Aug. 11, 2020, death of 3-month-old Maja.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
LA CENTER, WA
thereflector.com

Vancouver man pleads not guilty in fatal North Clark County crash

A Vancouver man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a fatal crash that took place east of Battle Ground in November of 2021. On Nov. 17, Joseph Manson, 22, was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court on a count of vehicular homicide while under the influence and a count of vehicular assault. Manson made his first appearance in court on Nov. 10, more than a year after the crash.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Attempted murder suspect found driving stolen car in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has arrested a suspect in a stabbing investigation after they were found driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday. According to the Salem P.D., officers were dispatched Nov. 5 to a bar parking lot in the 4900 block of Commercial ST SE. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old male who told police he and a friend were sleeping inside of his car when he woke up to a man stabbing him.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
133K+
Followers
141K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy