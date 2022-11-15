Request your copy of the 2023 Florida Land Steward wall calendar! An annual land stewardship tradition, the Florida Land Steward calendar features beautiful photography, habitat management tips, landowner and management highlights, resource contacts, partnership opportunities, and more. These make a great Holiday gift for the land steward or outdoor enthusiast on your list. Request your calendar by sending an email to cdemers@ufl.edu with your mailing address. These are first come, first serve to interested landowners, while supplies last.

