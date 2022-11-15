Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Florida Land Steward Update, November 18, 2022
Request your copy of the 2023 Florida Land Steward wall calendar! An annual land stewardship tradition, the Florida Land Steward calendar features beautiful photography, habitat management tips, landowner and management highlights, resource contacts, partnership opportunities, and more. These make a great Holiday gift for the land steward or outdoor enthusiast on your list. Request your calendar by sending an email to cdemers@ufl.edu with your mailing address. These are first come, first serve to interested landowners, while supplies last.
4-H Community Pride: Service Learning Grant Program
One of the pledges that all 4-H members make is to pledge “my hands to larger service” and while that can be accomplished many different ways, a great opportunity to consider is through the Community Pride service-learning program!. Service Learning vs. Community Service. You mean doing community service...
