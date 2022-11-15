ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – Changes could be coming to the Massachusetts seal and motto.

The Commission that is working on what the future of the state seal could look like met Tuesday to discuss the progress of their work. The 19-person Commission includes state lawmakers, Massachusetts tribe members, individuals from the state commission on Indian affairs, and other representatives.

Debate continues on changing Massachusetts seal and motto

The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto. Currently, the seal shows an indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword and the motto of the Commonwealth is, “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”

FILE – The Massachusetts state flag flies in front of Boston City Hall, Monday, May 2, 2016. The commission appointed to come up with a new state seal and motto for Massachusetts to replace the current ones that critics decry as insensitive to the state’s Indigenous communities disclosed some early ideas, but no firm decisions, at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Tuesday’s meeting focused on their budget and the work to secure a deadline extension. It is the Commission’s hope to send out a survey to gauge public input, but they do not believe that is doable in their timeframe.

“How can we get the populations that we need, how can we get the information that we need, in such a limited timeframe? That is, that’s my concern.”

They also presented a member survey that included their picks for symbols and motto language. The Commission was granted $100,000 to complete their work through the Economic Development bill that passed earlier this month. The Commission was originally given an October 2021 deadline, but it was extended until December of this year.

Comments / 55

sbla
3d ago

let's take a native American we honor on our flag off the flag because honoring native Americans on a flag is apparently racist....makes perfect sense

Reply(3)
32
Kris Fillio
3d ago

how about you do nothing to it that is what you should do idiots let's burn all the history books while we are at it this is absurd just like destroying statues people need to get a grip

Reply(10)
14
lance
3d ago

Well you might want to check with Warren about this. She might claim rascim seeing she is less then 1% ..

Reply(4)
12
