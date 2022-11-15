Deadline Looms to Use Easy Filing Tools to Sign Up for Missing $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credit Payments

Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct $3,200 one-time payments sent out after deadline passes
About 9 to 10 million taxpayers will begin receiving COVID-19 stimulus payments worth up to $3,200 on Wednesday. Low-income U.S. citizens are receiving these payments thanks to funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. Eligible taxpayers needed to file simplified tax returns by the deadline, which was Tuesday.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Biden Administration to Make It Easier for Student Loan Borrowers to Discharge Debt in Bankruptcy
The Biden administration announced on Thursday updated guidelines that will make it easier for those struggling with their student debt to discharge it in bankruptcy. Around 250,000 student loan debtors file for bankruptcy each year, but fewer than 300 walk away from their education debt in the proceeding, according to research published in the Duke Law Journal in December 2020.
Buyers Need a Six-Figure Income to Afford a ‘Typical' Home, Report Finds. Here's How to Reduce the Cost
In October, U.S. buyers needed to earn $107,281 to afford the median monthly mortgage payment of $2,682 for a "typical home," according to Redfin. That's 45.6% higher than the $73,668 yearly income needed to cover the median mortgage payment 12 months ago. However, experts say there are a few ways...
Biden Administration Will Ask Supreme Court to Allow Student Loan Debt Relief Program to Resume
The Biden administration said in a new court filing that it will ask the Supreme Court to lift an injunction and allow a major student loan debt relief program to resume. The filing came three days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program.
