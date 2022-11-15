Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
newportbeachindy.com
Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach
“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
visitnewportbeach.com
114TH ANNUAL NEWPORT BEACH CHRISTMAS BOAT PARADE SETS SAIL DECEMBER 14-18, 2022
Where to View America’s Longest-Running Boat Parade. NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (November 16, 2022) – Back for another sensational year, the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Dec. 14 – 18 beginning nightly at 6:30pm. One of the nation’s most spectacular displays of holiday lights, watch over 100 dazzling boats light up the night with more over-the-top décor than ever featuring pyrotechnics, synchronized light shows, moving displays, singers, dancers and much more! Parade-goers can view the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade from nearly 50 viewing locations along the parade’s 14-mile route around Newport Harbor. Event organizers unveil details below of the full line-up of happenings at America’s most iconic Christmas event, as well as the wide variety of viewing locations by sand and boat.
Tree Lightings and Other Holiday Events Around O.C. 2022
Start celebrating the holiday season by checking out these festive events coming to Orange County. The post Tree Lightings and Other Holiday Events Around O.C. 2022 appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
whatnowlosangeles.com
The Father and Son-owned Ham ‘n Scram Will Soon Come to Long Beach
Ham ‘n Scram — a pork lover’s paradise with its maiden operation stationed in Westminster — is opening a Long Beach location by the end of the year, according to intel obtained from a Ham ‘n Scram associate. The incoming ham haven will debut at Seventh & Termino — 4004 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90804 — former home of Day/Night Donuts.
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
newsantaana.com
The Santa Ana Winter Village will return from Dec. 8 to Jan. 8
The second annual Santa Ana Winter Village will once again bring holiday joy and festive fun to the Orange County Civic Center’s Plaza of the Flags from Dec. 8 through Jan. 8. This City of Santa Ana event will allow participants of all ages to enjoy an outdoor ice-skating...
Al’s Hot Chicken to Heat Up Huntington Beach
This will be the first Orange County outpost for owner Almasri Abdal's rapidly expanding brand.
NBC Los Angeles
LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why
Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m....
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
fox5sandiego.com
Road Trip: Brandi takes you to Newport Beach
There’s no shortage of holiday events in San Diego, but for those who want to get out of town, there are a lot of fun activities in Newport Beach. Our correspondent, Brandi, teams up with Visit Newport to take you there to see all they have to offer this winter.
Red Room no more: Under new owners, bar to reopen as Baby Gee this month
Baby Gee is expected to open by the end of the month, serving up nearly two dozen specialty cocktails as well as craft beer, kombucha, fermented ginger beer and more. The post Red Room no more: Under new owners, bar to reopen as Baby Gee this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Another round of strong Santa Ana winds expected through the weekend
Santa Ana winds are expected to continue to blow through parts of Southern California this weekend amid sunny and clear conditions.
NBC Los Angeles
Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More
Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around. We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives. And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA
Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
KSBW.com
3 Central Coast restaurants named top spots to grab brunch in California, according to Yelp
SALINAS, Calif. — Three Central Coast restaurants were named in Yelp's 'Top 100 California Brunch Restaurants' list of 2022. Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and brunch categories, then ranked those spots using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews. Yelp's first-ever top 100 brunch list of...
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
Comments / 0