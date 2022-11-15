ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

newportbeachindy.com

Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach

“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

114TH ANNUAL NEWPORT BEACH CHRISTMAS BOAT PARADE SETS SAIL DECEMBER 14-18, 2022

Where to View America’s Longest-Running Boat Parade. NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (November 16, 2022) – Back for another sensational year, the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Dec. 14 – 18 beginning nightly at 6:30pm. One of the nation’s most spectacular displays of holiday lights, watch over 100 dazzling boats light up the night with more over-the-top décor than ever featuring pyrotechnics, synchronized light shows, moving displays, singers, dancers and much more! Parade-goers can view the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade from nearly 50 viewing locations along the parade’s 14-mile route around Newport Harbor. Event organizers unveil details below of the full line-up of happenings at America’s most iconic Christmas event, as well as the wide variety of viewing locations by sand and boat.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

The Father and Son-owned Ham ‘n Scram Will Soon Come to Long Beach

Ham ‘n Scram — a pork lover’s paradise with its maiden operation stationed in Westminster — is opening a Long Beach location by the end of the year, according to intel obtained from a Ham ‘n Scram associate. The incoming ham haven will debut at Seventh & Termino — 4004 E 7th St, Long Beach, CA 90804 — former home of Day/Night Donuts.
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

The Santa Ana Winter Village will return from Dec. 8 to Jan. 8

The second annual Santa Ana Winter Village will once again bring holiday joy and festive fun to the Orange County Civic Center’s Plaza of the Flags from Dec. 8 through Jan. 8. This City of Santa Ana event will allow participants of all ages to enjoy an outdoor ice-skating...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Hall to Glow Red. Here's the Timely Reason Why

Los Angeles City Hall will glow in red Friday night to honor and remember victims of drunken and drugged driving. The display coincides with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Road Trip: Brandi takes you to Newport Beach

There’s no shortage of holiday events in San Diego, but for those who want to get out of town, there are a lot of fun activities in Newport Beach. Our correspondent, Brandi, teams up with Visit Newport to take you there to see all they have to offer this winter.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Knott's Merry Farm Has Walking Tacos, Fun Buns, and Lots More

Yuletide tidbits? They truly are some of the most tempting things around. We're talking, of course, about the December-inspired desserts, toppings-aplenty snacks, and tum-warming drinks that show up at special locations just around the time that Thanksgiving arrives. And one of those special locations, a famous theme park located in...
BUENA PARK, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA

Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
TEMECULA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Shopping center sells for $8.4 million

A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
CHINO, CA

