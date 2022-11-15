Read full article on original website
Related
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
Trump attacks ‘super radical left special counsel’ now handling criminal investigations
Donald Trump attacked the appointment of “super radical left special counsel” Jack Smith as the former president insisted he was “one of the most honest and innocent people in the history of our country.”Mr Trump made his inflammatory comments just hours after the Justice Department handed control over the multiple investigations into the one-term president to the former war crimes prosecutor.The former president told an audience at his Mar-a-Lago home on Friday night that he was being subjected to “witch hunts that started a long time ago.”“I thought the investigation into the document hoax was dying, dead or over....
NBC San Diego
White House on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Debacle: Capitalism Without Competition Is Exploitation
Ticketmaster, part of Live Nation, is facing scrutiny for its roll out of Taylor Swift concert tickets. The New York Times reported Friday the Justice Department had opened an antitrust probe into Live Nation after the fiasco. The company has previously found itself under pressure from regulators for monopolistic practices.
NBC San Diego
IMF Chief Says War in Ukraine Is the ‘Single Most Important Negative Factor' for Global Economy
The war in Ukraine will be the "single most important negative factor" for the world economy this year, and likely the next, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC on Wednesday. Her comments were in response to a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, which killed two civilians. The war...
NBC San Diego
Incumbent Levin Holds Onto 49th Congressional District, Maryott Concedes
Despite a swing of power in the U.S. House of Representatives, a Democrat will hold on to his seat in the contested 49th Congressional District. Candidate Brian Maryott conceded the race to incumbent Mike Levin on Thursday. With about 15,000 votes left to be tallied, Levin led the race by about 14,000 votes. NBC News called the race for Levin with the latest vote dump from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Wednesday night.
Pelosi shattered the marble ceiling and leaves a historic leadership legacy
Pelosi led during highly pivotal moments in recent U.S. political history.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reveals daughter for first time at ICBM launch
Kim Jong-un was pictured hand-in-hand with his young daughter for the first time, revealing long-rumoured descendant of the elusive family, as the North Korean leader oversaw the launch of its most powerful missile.The striking new pictures showed a young girl walking close to Mr Kim and holding his hand in the backdrop of the country’s largest intercontinental ballistic missile.It comes as North Korea confirmed that it fired an ICBM missile on Friday, saying the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile — the North’s longest-range and nuclear-capable projectile — proved the weapon is reliable to contain US threats, according to state media...
NBC San Diego
Binance CEO Slams Sam Bankman-Fried's Behavior, Takes Aim at Nouriel Roubini
Cryptocurrency has been in the limelight this week after Binance's rival exchange FTX declared bankruptcy Friday and the price of bitcoin dropped below $17,000 for the first time since 2020. The events also triggered concerns the so-called crypto contagion could lead to the downfall of other big industry names. "Short...
NBC San Diego
The Global Stock Market Rally Could Be About to Meet Recession Reality
Markets were buoyed last week after U.S. inflation came in below expectations for October, prompting investors to bet that Federal Reserve policymakers would soon have to slow or stop the monetary policy tightening measures they have deployed to try to bring down inflation. Though surging stocks suggest markets are reaffirming...
NBC San Diego
Nancy Pelosi Announces She Won't Seek Leadership Role, Plans to Stay in Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in a spirited speech on the...
More than 110 experts raise alarm over WHO’s ‘weak’ PFAS limits for drinking water
More than 110 scientists and regulators worldwide are raising a public alarm over what they label “weak” PFAS drinking water limits proposed by the World Health Organization, which they charge used shoddy science and “arbitrarily” dismissed hundreds of studies linking the “forever chemicals” to serious health problems.
NBC San Diego
Trump Tax Return Fight Would Be Dropped by Republicans Vying for Key House Committee Chair
The likely next chairman of the Ways and Means Committee will drop the panel's long-running effort to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. All three Republicans vying for the chairmanship, Reps. Jason Smith, of Missouri, Vern Buchanan, of Florida, and Adrian Smith, of Nebraska, confirmed they would end the legal battle.
NBC San Diego
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Cop27 live: ‘deeply worrying’ climate talks may be close to breaking down, campaigners warn
After two weeks of negotiations, talks have been extended with countries unable to reach agreement on Friday
NBC San Diego
On Politically Speaking This Week: Midterm Election Results, CA Sports Betting Prop and More
In this week's Politically Speaking, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla reacts to 2022 Midterm Election results, U.S. Reps. Juan Vargas, Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters talk about a divided Congress, and California Sports betting propositions defeated. Politically Speaking. Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:. Politically Speaking Oct 21.
Comments / 0