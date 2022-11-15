ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Is Looking to Trim Head Count Through a Voluntary Buyout Program

Amazon sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some employees this week as it looks for ways to rein in costs beyond the massive layoffs already announced. Employees have until Nov. 29 to agree to resign, and their last day of employment will be Dec. 23, according to documents viewed by CNBC.

