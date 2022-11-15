Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
ComicBook
BioWare Seemingly Confirms Two Major Things About Mass Effect 4
BioWare, during the recent N7-day celebrations, has seemingly confirmed two major things about the new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many, and Mass Effect 5 by a few others. The dual confirmation is hidden away in a very easy-to-miss detail that as you would expect has been missed by many, including hardcore fans of the sci-fi RPG series. The hidden detail isn't in the actual main N7-day teaser but a piece of concept art that followed it. And in this piece of concept art, there appears to be a "Solar Electronics" sign.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
ComicBook
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
ComicBook
New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update has some disappointing news for those still playing the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. More specifically, Ubisoft has announced that two years after the game's release, the final content update is being released on December 6, ending support for the best-selling entry in the series. According to Ubisoft, the update -- dubbed Title Update 1.6.2 -- will include new content that is headlined by The Last Chapter, "a touching and intimate conclusion to Eivor's saga." According to Ubisoft, this piece of content is an epilogue that "will tie up some of the storylines developed throughout the game and offer closure to your time among the Raven Clan."
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Terrifies With Gyutaro
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the second season of its anime earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay is showing off just how terrifying Gyutaro was for the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime might have kicked off with a retrod of the Mugen Train arc, but the episodes earlier this year took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga and showed off some of the most impressive action in the anime to this point. With the debut of some powerful new villains in tow, Tanjiro Kamado and the others took on their toughest challenge yet.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
ComicBook
GunGrave G.O.R.E. Director Confirms Game Will Act as Franchise Sequel
Gungrave is set to bring back its anime universe later this month, and with Trigun returning next year via the new anime series, Trigun Stampede, general director Kay Kim took the opportunity to answer our questions when it came to bringing back Yasuhiro Nightow's gun-slinging franchise. First arriving as a video game on the Playstation 2 in 2002, the series went on to receive its own anime adaptation one year later, with the animators at Studio Madhouse bringing this tale of revenge to the small screen. Receiving twenty-six episodes, the new Gungrave G.O.R.E game will expand on the universe's story.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Should Complete These Quests ASAP
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue the open-world trend of Pokemon Arceus, a concept which is still relatively new for Pokemon games. As such, the vastness of Scarlet and Violet beg the question: What should players do first? Fortunately, the game is essentially divided up into three different "questlines" of sorts, and based on what that division amounts to and what rewards players get for completing the various tasks asked of them, it's pretty easy to pick out which quests players should tackle right away.
ComicBook
Renfield Star Says Nic Cage Is "Bizarre" as Dracula
Last year, it was announced that Oscar-winning actor, Nicolas Cage, would be playing Dracula in Renfield, the upcoming monster movie from Universal Pictures. The film is being directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) and will star Nicholas Hoult as the titular character, the henchman of Dracula. This isn't the first time Hoult has worked with the actor. Back in 2005, they starred in The Weather Man together then Hoult was just a teenager. Hoult recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about his new movie, The Menu, and talked about working with Cage in Renfield.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Another New Comics-Inspired Costume
Marvel's Avengers has rolled out a number of new costumes lately, and developer Crystal Dynamics continues to dig deep into the back issues to find obscure options. Today, the game debuted another new design, this one for Iron Man. The Cold Iron armor first appeared in Iron Man volume 5, #24. In that issue, Tony used a special set of armor to infiltrate Svartalfheim, better known as the home of the Dark Elves. The issue was illustrated by Luke Ross, who presumably designed the armor in question.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Figure Brings Out Gohan's Beast
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrived in North America earlier this year, and introduced countless Shonen fans to not only "Piccolo Smooth" and "Orange Piccolo", but also Gohan's latest transformation in Gohan Beast. With the new form becoming one of the biggest Dragon Ball moments in 2022, SH Figuarts has revealed a first look at this new figure that gives us Gohan at his strongest, sporting a haircut that stands his follicles to the sky and gives it a gray hue.
ComicBook
Andor: An Important Character Wasn't Added To Star Wars Until Rogue One Reshoots
The penultimate episode of Andor's first season was released this week, and the show's second and final season is expected to go into production soon. The series takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, so there are some characters from the film who have already appeared in the series. In addition to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the show also follows Mon Motha (Genevieve O'Reilly), and we've also seen the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. During Cassian's time in prison on Narkina 5, he also met Melshi (Duncan Pow) who will later join the Rogue One team that gives their lives for the Rebellion on Scarif. Melshi is an important part of Cassian's story, but Pow recently revealed to The Playlist that he didn't join Rogue One until reshoots.
ComicBook
Warrior Nun Fans Are Rallying to Get Netflix to Renew Series for Third Season
Warrior Nun fans are on the offensive to get Netflix to renew the show again. Season 2 dropped not that long ago and viewers are hungry for more. Now, it's pretty much a given that the red brand doesn't go out just giving renewals to shows willy-nilly. (That said, heavy-hitters like Stranger Things basically get stamped immediately.) Now, the wait begins to see if the strategy of annoying the social media admins will carry out the intended effect. It very well could, Netflix also uses strange algorithms to determine what exactly could be considered "hype" for a given title. Check out some fo the excitement right here as it rolls in.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Is Being Review Bombed by Angry Fans
Sonic Frontiers has been available for a little more than a week now, and reception for the game has been all over the map. While a lot of Sonic fans are loving the game, YouTuber Videogamedunkey has been less than impressed, sharing his thoughts in a recent video. He's entitled to his opinion, but his thoughts have seemingly led to the game being review bombed on Metacritic, as negative user reviews are coming from posters that are using variations on Dunkey's name. While some think these are coming from Dunkey's actual fans, many of the reviews seem to be from Sonic fans mocking viewers that can't come to their own conclusions.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Makes Two Popular Exclusives Lowest Price Ever
Two popular Nintendo Switch exclusives are their lowest prices ever, courtesy of Amazon and GameStop. While the Nintendo eShop rarely discounts Switch exclusives in a meaningful way, they do go on sale at retail. As you may know, while digital storefronts eventually offer some incredible deals, it takes longer for games to drop prices compared to retail. There are a variety of reasons for this that are neither here nor there. What is relevant is that if you haven't bought these two Switch exclusives, now is the best time yet to do so.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
ComicBook
"Absurdly Addictive" New Netflix Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
One of Netflix's newest documentary series has arrived and in a rare move the show has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Already holding the intriguing title of Pepsi, Where's My Jet? the series tells the true tale of the time a college student met the challenge to cash in Pepsi Points for a fighter jet. Though only six reviews for the series have been published so far, the review aggregator has given it a Fresh Tomato icon and confirmed its 100% rating when you visit its page. Here's what people are saying about the new series:
Comments / 0