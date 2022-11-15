Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man Embraces Winter With Aki-Approved Mittens
Chainsaw Man has become a hit not just thanks to the Chainsaw Devil Denji, but thanks to the eclectic cast that has joined him in giving the Studio MAPPA anime adaptation. While Power hit the scene as another devil, specifically the Blood Fiend, the Shonen protagonist has a human ally in Aki, the sword-wielding hunter that has made some detrimental deals with devils. Now, the popular anime franchise is preparing to release adorable mittens that focus on Aki's strongest devilish ally, that we've seen so far.
Netflix's Highly-Anticipated New Horror-Thriller Series Arrives Tonight
Netflix's highly-anticipated new horror-thriller series is about to drop on the streaming service. 1899, the new series from German creative team Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who were behind the international hit sci-fi/mystery/thriller series, Dark. Odar and Friese signed an overall deal with Netflix and have been developing 1899 since 2018, and it has been labeled as the most expensive German TV series production of all time, with an overall reported budget of $62 million dollars.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Menace of Makima
Chainsaw Man has roared its way this fall anime season, with the first episodes introducing us to the often tragic, often hilarious world of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters. Since the Shonen protagonist merged with his trusty canine, Pochita, and inherited the power of the Chainsaw Devil, he has found himself under the watchful eye of Makima, the head of the devil-hunting division that clearly has some secrets up her sleeves. Now, one fan has leaned into the sinister undertones of Denji's "frenemy".
Demon Slayer Cosplay Terrifies With Gyutaro
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the second season of its anime earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay is showing off just how terrifying Gyutaro was for the Entertainment District arc! The second season of the anime might have kicked off with a retrod of the Mugen Train arc, but the episodes earlier this year took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga and showed off some of the most impressive action in the anime to this point. With the debut of some powerful new villains in tow, Tanjiro Kamado and the others took on their toughest challenge yet.
White Lotus Gets Season 3 Renewal
The sophomore season of HBO's The White Lotus only just kicked off weeks ago, but HBO confirmed that it would be bringing back the series for a third season, per Variety. While the first season was always intended to be a limited series, audience feedback and engagement surrounding the mysterious series saw HBO opt to order another standalone narrative from creator Mike White, with Season 1 taking place at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii while Season 2 has opted to switch the locale to Italy and feature almost entirely new characters. New episodes of The White Lotus premiere on Sunday nights on HBO.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Dr Disrespect Trashes Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Mode
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just released, but Dr Disrespect is already ringing the alarm bells about one of the game's new modes. In a recent Tweet, the streamer said the "new gimmicky DMZ mode is already dead" and that "nobody wants to play that 6th grade design." When questioned by fellow streamer Dr. Lupo about these comments, Dr Disrespect went on a tangent about all the reasons he thinks the mode has "no chance after week 1," including its skill-based matchmaking, AI opponents, lack of footstep audio, and lack of ranked playlist.
Jimmy Fallon Addresses Twitter Death Hashtag and Elon Musk's Response
Jimmy Fallon managed to work the #RIPJImmyFallon trend into his monologue last night. Addressing that Twitter death hoax was always going to have to happen on his show. When he asked Elon Musk for help this week, the billionaire only had jokes for him. It's been a weird couple of months for the platform as the Tesla front man has stepped in and created an environment where every third post has become a remembrance of what was for the site before all this meddling started. Just hours after the Twitter Blue verification systems were changed, accounts impersonating world leaders and celebrities emerged. These stunts were a big enough problem that the engineers at Twitter had to backtrack to figure out a way where their platform wouldn't become ground-zero for an international incident. If you want to hear Fallon get some zingers in surrounding this whole debacle, peep the video down below.
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Hints at Bloody Confrontation With New Images
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War just struck a blow at the heart of the Soul Society with its latest anime episode, as the fight taking place between Yamamoto and Yhwach spelled disaster for the Soul Reapers. In picking up the pieces, Ichigo is going to have to perform some serious heavy lifting if he wants to stop the Wandenreich's reign of terror, but the strength behind the Sternritter might be too much for the resident substitute Soul Reaper to handle. Now, new images have emerged for the anime's seventh episode.
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
Netflix Announces Murderville Christmas Special
One of Netflix's surprise hits of 2022 is getting a new episode — just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the streaming service unveiled a trailer teaser for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, which will arrive on the platform next month. The fifty-minute special will be a continuation of Season 1 of Murderville, which debuted in February to a largely-positive response from fans and critics, but still has not been officially renewed for a second season. The series takes a comedic approach to murder mystery television, pairing Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) with a celebrity guest star who is tasked with improvising through the entire scenario — and as you would expect, the experience is rarely seamless throughout. For Who Killed Santa?, the guest stars will be Ozark's Jason Bateman and Disenchanted's Maya Rudolph.
GunGrave G.O.R.E. Director Confirms Game Will Act as Franchise Sequel
Gungrave is set to bring back its anime universe later this month, and with Trigun returning next year via the new anime series, Trigun Stampede, general director Kay Kim took the opportunity to answer our questions when it came to bringing back Yasuhiro Nightow's gun-slinging franchise. First arriving as a video game on the Playstation 2 in 2002, the series went on to receive its own anime adaptation one year later, with the animators at Studio Madhouse bringing this tale of revenge to the small screen. Receiving twenty-six episodes, the new Gungrave G.O.R.E game will expand on the universe's story.
Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
"Absurdly Addictive" New Netflix Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
One of Netflix's newest documentary series has arrived and in a rare move the show has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Already holding the intriguing title of Pepsi, Where's My Jet? the series tells the true tale of the time a college student met the challenge to cash in Pepsi Points for a fighter jet. Though only six reviews for the series have been published so far, the review aggregator has given it a Fresh Tomato icon and confirmed its 100% rating when you visit its page. Here's what people are saying about the new series:
Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko
Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
Andor Episode 11 Ending Is Crushing Rogue One Fans Emotionally
Andor continues to be a standout achievement in both Star Wars storytelling and prestige TV, and the ending of Episode 11 was no different. Andor is now coming down to its final two episodes, so the ending of its penultimate episode (no. 11) was indeed a moment that needed to propel Cassian Andor on his ultimate trajectory toward the finale. Not only did we get that, we also got a deeply powerful character moment (and performance from Diego Luna) whose power resonates all the way down to Andor's final moment in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Andor Episode 11 Established A Pivotal Rogue One Character Connection and Mission
Andor Episode 11 established one pivotal Rogue One: A Star Wars Story connection. Yes, the mission from the Diego Luna-led movie comes into stark view this week. *Spoilers for this week's Andor lie ahead!* Melshi's utterance that "people have to know" will give Rogue One fans all the complicated feelings in the world heading into the finale. An interesting part of the Andor experience is how the familiar gets turned on its head to make you super aware of everything going on with the show in the present. These callbacks are there for more than nostalgia, and its truly a thrill when they have been uttered over the course of this season. (Look no further than a single "never more than 12" sending shockwaves through social media previously.) It's been an emotional journey for Cassian this fall and things are looking especially precarious headed into the finale. Check out the heartbreaking moment for yourself right here!
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
Dragon Ball Super Teaser Sparks Speculation Over Black Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kept a low profile since its new movie dropped this spring, but fans haven't gone anywhere. The community is as big as ever, and it is always on the hunt for updates. As the manga preps its next arc, all eyes are on Shueisha as the publisher is keeping Goku out of sight these days. But thanks to a new announcement, fans are wondering whether Black Frieza has a surprise in store for them this holiday.
The Simpsons Showrunner Confirms Another Trump Prediction From 2015
The Simpsons fans have begun joking that the show has predicted another world event. With Donald Trump running for president again, Al Jean decided to poke fun at the program's ability to call future events out. A lot of people on social media are basically begging the show to predict positive moments from here on out. The United States in particular has been watching in horror as coincidences keep on unfurling over the last couple of years. Despite The Simpsons having no real magical powers over anything that happens, people still flock to these posts on social media. Every time there's some wiggle room with a "prediction" there's even more tin foil hat toting by another group of viewers online. One day, may we all be free of this cycle, but probably not today. Check out Jean's post for yourself right here.
