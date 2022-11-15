ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

How to make Thanksgiving Dementia-friendly

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWSuO_0jBqnmFA00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering tips to assist families affected by dementia-related illnesses this holiday season.

“Families caring for a loved one with a dementia-related illness deserve to join together and celebrate Thanksgiving, and there a few simple steps they can take to make that celebration as joyful as possible,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Being proactive and prepared are the best tools caregivers can use to give their loved one a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

AFA has released seven tips to make this Thanksgiving easier for families with loved ones who have Alzheimer’s or other dementia-related illnesses:

  • Prepare your loved one . It may be a good idea to familiarize them with the guests beforehand by showing them photos, sharing stories, or arranging a phone or Facetime call before the holiday. You could also create a detailed invitation to give to your loved so they know what all will be happening during the celebration.
  • Prepare your guests . Sharing beneficial information with your guests regarding your loved one can help prepare for a smooth holiday. Telling your guests ways to communicate, what your loved one responds well to and what may cause distress will help create positive interactions.
  • Factor the person’s routine into the scheduling . Plan the celebration around their routine to avoid any conflict. For example, if your loved one regularly takes walks in the afternoon, allow time for them to do that.
  • Hold the celebration early . “Sundowning” is common among those living with dementia. According to the AFA, it can cause agitation and confusion in the late afternoon-early evening as the sun sets.
  • Plan for help . Relatives and friends are often available for help, they just may not know how. Be open with what you need, whether it’s asking them to bring a dish, help with preparing food, shopping, or decorating. They can even simply spend time with your loved one while you are preparing.
  • Keep your loved one involved . Focus on what your loved one can do. You can offer to have them help prepare ingredients, set the table, decorate and other activities. Playing familiar music and looking through old photos are a great way to bring joy during the celebration.
  • Have a quiet space available . Have a quiet place prepared away from the crowd where your loved one can go to if the celebration becomes overwhelming. Have familiar items available such as blankets, a sweater, or a stuffed animal there to comfort them.

For more information, visit this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uncoveringoklahoma.com

Pie Junkie and Not Cho Cheesecake

Take a bite of some sweets with Phi as she travels to Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City, where she learns how to make an oatmeal chocolate chip pie. Then Phi travels along Route 66 to Bethany, where Glen Whitaker of Not Cho Cheesecake decorates their chocolate wasted cheesecake. Stream this...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Native American Fall Craft Show

Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

8 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 17-20

If you’re not yet feeling festive, that might change this weekend. With tree lighting ceremonies, holiday theater productions and even a train ride, take full advantage of Oklahoma City’s jolly offerings. Safari Lights | Nov. 12-Jan. 1. The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Safari Lights are roaring back for another...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma nonprofit leading change through compassion, hope

City Center is an Oklahoma City nonprofit working to connect families in need to resources that can help. The organization is leading change through compassion and hope. City Center's founder, Jed Chappell, joined KOCO 5 to tell us more about the organization's mission. Open the video player above to learn more.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Mystery Keto pills cause confusion in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Dieting fads have quite a following. But one Choctaw man is tired of the Keto craze, claiming hundreds of dollars worth of items continue to arrive on his doorstep with no explanation. While Haskell Watson has heard of Keto, he says it’s not for him....
CHOCTAW, OK
parenthoodandpassports.com

Christmas in OKC | 15 Festive Activities and Things to Do (by a local!)

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. The holiday season is a great time to visit Oklahoma City. Christmas in OKC means holiday events, neighborhoods covered in vibrant light displays, and unique festive activities in Oklahoma City. About Christmas in OKC. While Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy