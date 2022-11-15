Read full article on original website
DeSoto Times Today
Lendmark opens office in Olive Branch
Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, has opened a new location in Olive Branch,expanding its presence throughout the Magnolia State. The office is located at 5036 Goodman Rd., Suite 120. The Olive Branch location marks Lendmark’s ninth branch in Mississippi. Lendmark anticipates serving...
wtva.com
Homeless for the Holidays: Tupelo's homeless population
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - In this year's count of Tupelo's homeless population, the city experienced a 189% increase. Capt. Rob Dolby at the Salvation Army is at the front lines. “I don’t even want to define and say it’s one thing like it’s the pandemic or it’s the economy because there’s a factor of so many things," he said. "I think the bigger picture is that homeless in America has changed significantly in this generation.”
hottytoddy.com
Ice Skating, Santa, Art Markets Return to Oxford for Holly Jolly Holidays
The third annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
DeSoto, Tate County events to help people file for unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them and DeSoto County is working with the State Treasury to help them claim that money. Staff from the State Treasurer's office will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, November 29,...
desotocountynews.com
Rikard named Methodist Olive Branch board chairman
Former Olive Branch Mayor Sam Rikard has been named to chair the Methodist Olive Branch Hospital Board of Directors, replacing former state Sen. Merle Flowers, who was thanked for his service to the board over the past four years as chairman at its November meeting. During Flowers’ time in the...
Oxford, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Oxford. The Ashland High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. The Ashland High School basketball team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 15, 2022, 15:55:00.
Ole Miss Coach Apologizes to Player’s Mom to Get Back at Referees
Lane Kiffin is the Head Football Coach at the University of Mississippi. He is a very smart football coach and a genuine smart-ass too. Kiffin knows the rules and he knows when and how to throw "shade". Which is something a head football coach shouldn't and can't do when it comes to game officials. But that doesn't mean a smart coach can't get someone else to do his dirty work for him.
Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
Ole Miss Drops in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The Ole Miss Rebels look to climb toward a 10-win season when they face Arkansas on Saturday.
desotocountynews.com
Cooking up new ways to help animals in need
Photo: The Horn Lake Animal Shelter is in dire need of pet adoptions with over 90 dogs at a facility that should have a capacity of only 45 dogs. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Coffee shop owner works to have HVAC system installed for shelter’s kennels. During the day, I Need Coffee...
hottytoddy.com
Saturday Car Show to Benefit Local Family
The OD Smith Lodge No. 33 of Oxford is holding a car show this weekend that will benefit a local family. On Saturday, the first OD Smith Lodge No. 33 Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Arena. There is still time...
Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
nwahomepage.com
Dalton Wagner to return for Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Dalton Wagner missed the LSU game, but he will return for No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. It’s only appropriate the talented Wagner returns since it’s also Senior Night at Razorback Stadium. This is his sixth season for the Razorbacks after signing with them in the Class of 2017. Sam Pittman is his third head football coach at Arkansas and Wagner said Tuesday things have changed since he signed out of Spring Grove (Ill.) Richmond Burton High School.
Mississippi says private prison firm owes state $2 million for understaffing prisons
The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from...
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
