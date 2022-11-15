Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Pistons' Saddiq Bey starting on Thursday, Jaden Ivey coming off the bench
Detroit Pistons center Saddiq Bey is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bey will get the start on Thursday with Jaden Ivey moving to the bench. Our models expect Bey to play 33.7 minutes against the Clippers. Bey's Thursday projection includes 14.3 points, 5.4...
numberfire.com
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
numberfire.com
Keon Johnson (hip) out again for Portland on Saturday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Johnson continues to deal with a hip injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's clash with Utah. His next chance to play will come against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Johnson...
numberfire.com
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) for inactive Otto Porter (toe) on Wednesday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 11th start this season. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project VanVleet to score 39.6 FanDuel points. VanVleet's Wednesday projection includes 20.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (ankle) ruled out again for Heat
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out again for Friday against the Washington Wizards. Herro already missed the last five games and he might remain out through Monday when Miami's road trip ends. There will continue to be more opportunities available for Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, and Gabe Vincent.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's David Njoku (ankle) questionable in Week 11, expects to play against Bills
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is questionable for Week 11's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Even with a questionable designation, Njoku told reporters he expects to make his return in Week 11 after sitting out two games with an ankle injury. In a potential matchup against a Bills' team allowing 7.2 FanDuel points per game, our models project Njoku to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (illness) out again on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gordon has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Dallas on Friday. Look for Jeff Green to see more minutes with Gordon sidelined against the Mavericks. The Nuggets are...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith is going to sit a fourth straight game. LaMelo Ball injured his ankle again Wednesday, so Smith will have a starting role waiting for him when he returns. Terry Rozier will see an uptick in usage and Theo Maledon will have more minutes available.
numberfire.com
Denver's DeAndre Jordan starting at center for Nikola Jokic (health protocols) on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is starting in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Jordan will make his first start this season after Nikola Jokic was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Jordan to score 23.5 FanDuel points. Jordan's projection includes 8.0...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Doug McDermott (calf) ruled out on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (calf) will not play in Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. McDermott will sit out after he experienced left calf tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes with the Spurs' second unit on Thursday night. Richardson's current projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7...
numberfire.com
Houston's Kevin Porter Jr. (back) out on Friday night
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Porter Jr. will sit on Friday after experiencing lower back soreness. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to see more minutes versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bamba will make his first start this season after Wendell Carter Jr. was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 27.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bamba to score 29.7 FanDuel points. Bamba's projection includes 12.3...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is dealing with tightness in his lower back and is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Detroit. Davis' Friday projection includes 20.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Toscano-Anderson is dealing with a back injury and is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Toscano-Anderson is averaging 6.9 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Aaron Wiggins coming off Thunder's bench Friday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The shuffling of the starting lineup continues for the Thunder, as head coach Mark Daigneault keeps trying to find the right mix. This time around, Jalen Williams is starting on the wing, and Wiggins is reverting to the bench.
numberfire.com
76ers' Tyrese Maxey (ankle) will not return on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Maxey rolled his ankle during the second quarter of Friday's clash with the Bucks. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI and will not return. Shake Milton started the second half in his place.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joseph has been added to the injury report with left hip soreness and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams starting on Friday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In 28.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 11.0 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Josh Green coming off Dallas' bench on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green is not starting in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Green will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Friday's starter. In 18.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to produce 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (rest) on Friday, Josh Green to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (rest) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Doncic will make his 14th start this season after the Mavericks' superstar missed one game for rest purposes. In 36.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 56.9 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.0...
Comments / 0