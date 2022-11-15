Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The shuffling of the starting lineup continues for the Thunder, as head coach Mark Daigneault keeps trying to find the right mix. This time around, Jalen Williams is starting on the wing, and Wiggins is reverting to the bench.

