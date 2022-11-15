URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The first snowfall of the season is here and the City of Champaign Public Works department is aiming to keep the streets safe. “We have a weather service and if they’re saying something is going to happen, we try to be proactive about that. I’ll schedule a crew in based on the forecast so we’re here to deal with it as it comes,” said Operations Manager, Cory Conrad.

URBANA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO