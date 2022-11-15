ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Gibson City home’s attached garage

GIBSON CITY — The state fire marshal’s office has been asked to investigate the cause of a blaze Thursday morning that caused heavy damage to a Gibson City home’s attached garage. An estimated eight volunteer firefighters from Elliott and 12 from Gibson City responded around 9:06 a.m....
GIBSON CITY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Department Battles House Fire; Apartment Fire

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Units were dispatched for a house on fire. Upon arrival, Firefighters reported heavy fire to the structure. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. The 2 residents received minor smoke inhalation injuries and were transported to the hospital via Ambulance. One pet was lost in the fire. The house, and a vehicle, were considered a total loss at approximately $80,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No Firefighter injuries were reported.
DANVILLE, IL
WTHR

2 dead in Clay County house fire

BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Champaign family displaced after house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is now displaced after their house caught fire late Sunday night. It happened near on Hedge Drive near Bradley Avenue in Champaign just after 11 p.m. Officials said the fire started at the back of the house and resulted in heavy smoke. Firefighters deployed several hose lines and were […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Oakwood restaurant reopens 1 year after fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After 14 months of rebuilding after a fire, Exit 210 Saloon is back open for business. The restaurant suffered damage when a fire burned the kitchen and pantry back in August 2021. There was also smoke damage to the main area where guests were served.
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end.   She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
MAHOMET, IL
WAND TV

Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
DECATUR, IL
WTHI

Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WAND TV

Urbana High goes to e-learning before holiday due to threats

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Urbana High School will be going to e-learning on the Monday and Tuesday before the holiday break due to multiple threats received over the month of November. A joint release from Urbana Police and Urbana School District 116 stated that the school has received multiple...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Champaign and Urbana Public Works prepare for winter

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The first snowfall of the season is here and the City of Champaign Public Works department is aiming to keep the streets safe. “We have a weather service and if they’re saying something is going to happen, we try to be proactive about that. I’ll schedule a crew in based on the forecast so we’re here to deal with it as it comes,” said Operations Manager, Cory Conrad.
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash

GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
GIBSON CITY, IL

