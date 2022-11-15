Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Gibson City home’s attached garage
GIBSON CITY — The state fire marshal’s office has been asked to investigate the cause of a blaze Thursday morning that caused heavy damage to a Gibson City home’s attached garage. An estimated eight volunteer firefighters from Elliott and 12 from Gibson City responded around 9:06 a.m....
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Department Battles House Fire; Apartment Fire
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Units were dispatched for a house on fire. Upon arrival, Firefighters reported heavy fire to the structure. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. The 2 residents received minor smoke inhalation injuries and were transported to the hospital via Ambulance. One pet was lost in the fire. The house, and a vehicle, were considered a total loss at approximately $80,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No Firefighter injuries were reported.
WAND TV
Two sent to the hospital; one pet dead after Danville house fire, per officials
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Danville Fire crews responded to a house fire, Tuesday morning, that sent two residents to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation injuries. According to the Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters, crews were dispatched for a report of a house fire on the 3500 block of Frendale Ave around 3:26 a.m.
2 dead in Clay County house fire
BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Brief Power Outages on North Side of Danville after Transformer Caught Fire
A witness-reported transformer fire across from Liberty School in Danville caused scattered power outages from about 1 to 2 PM on Wednesday, Nov 16th. Ameren’s calls to customers reported the trouble to be “equipment failure.”
Champaign family displaced after house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is now displaced after their house caught fire late Sunday night. It happened near on Hedge Drive near Bradley Avenue in Champaign just after 11 p.m. Officials said the fire started at the back of the house and resulted in heavy smoke. Firefighters deployed several hose lines and were […]
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
WTHI
Police identify Vermillion Co. deputy, who they say accidentally shot a South Vermillion student
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after an officer accidentally fired a gun and hit a student at South Vermillion High School. According to police, the shooting happened just after 9:30 Thursday morning. There was a class teaching students how to be officers. Participants in the classroom...
foxillinois.com
Oakwood restaurant reopens 1 year after fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After 14 months of rebuilding after a fire, Exit 210 Saloon is back open for business. The restaurant suffered damage when a fire burned the kitchen and pantry back in August 2021. There was also smoke damage to the main area where guests were served.
Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end. She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
WAND TV
Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
WTHI
Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
WAND TV
Urbana High goes to e-learning before holiday due to threats
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Urbana High School will be going to e-learning on the Monday and Tuesday before the holiday break due to multiple threats received over the month of November. A joint release from Urbana Police and Urbana School District 116 stated that the school has received multiple...
‘I’m lucky to be alive:’ Champaign man dodges bullet in his own apartment
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Nicholas Guadgnola is lucky to be alive today after a bullet shot through his apartment ceiling. It happened last Sunday night on Nov. 6 near Hessel Park on Valley Road off of Kirby Avenue. Guadgnola first shared the experience on Tik Tok, where about 16 million people watched his story. He […]
WAND TV
Champaign and Urbana Public Works prepare for winter
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The first snowfall of the season is here and the City of Champaign Public Works department is aiming to keep the streets safe. “We have a weather service and if they’re saying something is going to happen, we try to be proactive about that. I’ll schedule a crew in based on the forecast so we’re here to deal with it as it comes,” said Operations Manager, Cory Conrad.
25newsnow.com
Local State Representative hospitalized after car crash
GIBSON CITY (25 News Now) - A local State Representative is hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. A post from State Representative Thomas Bennett’s Facebook page indicated the Representative was involved in an accident Sunday night. The post says he was on his way home from an...
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
PHOTO GALLERY: Snow falls across Central Illinois Tuesday morning
Snow fell across parts of Central Illinois on Tuesday morning, mainly in areas along and north of I-72 east towards Danville, with areas that saw snow over the weekend missing out this round.
Comments / 0