Houston, TX

Texas Man Dies After Dancing On Top Of Moving 18 Wheeler

A Tragic Story Of How Trying To Viral Can Go Terribly Wrong. We live in a time where those who do the craziest things, be the loudest and most wrong will actually get you MORE attention and fame. Its a sad state of affairs about the times we're living in where folks will do ANYTHING to be seen and noticed even if means potentially losing their life.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Lands Three Cities On The Top 5 Festive Cities In U.S. List

As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, more and more East Texans are getting ready to celebrate the holidays. Just this past weekend my wife suggested we put up the Christmas tree, so being the husband I am I had the tree and decorations out of the attic within an hour and was ready for the transformation to begin! After a while of working on it with my wife, the inside of our house was transformed. The outside is a different story.
TEXAS STATE
Offset Releases Statement Addressing Takeoff’s Death

Offset has released a statement addressing the death of fellow Migos member, Takeoff. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Offset posted a heartwrenching tribute to his cousin and partner in rhyme, Takeoff, on Instagram. Accompanied by a series of photos and videos of many moments shared between the two rappers, Offset penned a letter to the late Migos member, who was tragically killed in Houston on Nov. 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff

Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. In his three-page missive, Quavo expressed his sorrow over the passing of his beloved nephew Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
