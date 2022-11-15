Well, I’ll say this for Tyson’s Monday earnings call—you don’t hear that everyday. CFO John R. Tyson, who was arrested last week, participated in the company’s earnings call, his first as finance chief, on Monday. “I’m embarrassed and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tyson said. “I just want to apologize to our investors as I have to our employees. This was an incident inconsistent with our company values as well as my personal values. I just wanted you guys to hear this directly from me and that I’m committed to making sure this never happens again.”

