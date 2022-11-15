Read full article on original website
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
nrn.com
Ruby Slipper Café parent names Elizabeth McGee its new COO
Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has named Elizabeth McGee its chief operating officer, the parent to Ruby Slipper Café and Ruby Sunshine Café announced on Monday. McGee previously served as the COO, CFO and VP of HR for privately held Apple Gold Group. Most recently she served as VP of Company Operations for Dine Brands Global, the franchisor of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar.
nrn.com
Why we chose this company as NRN's Brand Icon
Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN hosted by Holly Petre. Today, we’re talking about our very first Brand Icon. Get ready to meet our Brand Icon! This new annual title is given to a brand selected by the Nation's Restaurant News editors that is cementing its legacy even as it pushes the envelope in innovation. We tour their headquarters and provide a behind-the-scenes look at both the history and the present day life of the company. Meet this year's Brand Icon, White Castle, in this exclusive podcast.
nrn.com
Just Salad launches new loyalty program
Just Salad has launched a new loyalty program, “Race to Rewards,” the fast-casual chain announced on Monday. The gamified program will create new perks for customers like freebies or order discounts in the form of “Salad Bucks.”. Starting today, guests will be able to opt in to...
nrn.com
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams names Stacy Peterson CEO
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has named Stacy Peterson as its CEO, the company announced Tuesday. The Columbus, Ohio-based scoop shop brand said Peterson will assume the role in December. She stepped down earlier in November from her role as chief revenue and technology officer at Dallas-based Wingstop Inc. During...
NASDAQ
Can This Winning Domino's Strategy Also Pay Off for Dutch Bros?
Fast-growing Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is touted as the third-largest coffee chain in the U.S. behind Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Dunkin Brands but is really a very distant third to its rivals. Where Starbucks has over 15,700 locations and Dunkin more than 8,500, Dutch Bros has just 641. To help...
nrn.com
Tech Tracker: the next generation of digital tech solutions is here
As customers demand more digital technology engagement from their favorite restaurants — even neighborhood spots — tech vendors are rapidly adding more bells and whistles to their repertoire to keep up with changing consumer needs. This month, two digital tech upstarts — Lunchbox and Thanx — have released...
nrn.com
Restaurant group cites experience-seeking as a top 2023 trend
Customers are eager to return to restaurants and reclaim a sense of community in 2023, the National Restaurant Association said in its annual “What’s Hot Culinary Forecast.”. The Washington, D.C.-based group released its forecast Wednesday, offering a detailed look at the topics, trends and products expected to drive...
nrn.com
Subway taps into unattended Grab & Go vending fridges
As part of the Subway sandwich chain’s efforts to get food closer to customers, the company In September installed its first interactive, unattended smart fridge at the University of California San Diego. The Milford, Conn.-based brand said the fridges are stocked daily by the franchisee’s nearby restaurant location.
nrn.com
Krispy Kreme relies more on e-commerce for revenue growth
At the height of Krispy Kreme’s retail presence in the early 2000’s, it was a lot easier to find a Krispy Kreme store selling the brand’s piping-fresh glazed doughnuts, with lines of customers waiting for the hot light button (indicating a fresh batch of doughnuts) to turn on. Now nearly two decades later, Krispy Kreme’s strategy has changed greatly in light of slower profits, and the JAB Holding Company-owned brand has been closing stores in favor of a new hub and spoke model that focuses on adding retail doors and e-commerce channels.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Argo Group Highlights Comprehensive Ongoing Strategic Review Process in Letter to Shareholders
Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006605/en/. Argo Group (Graphic: Business Wire) The release reads:. ARGO GROUP HIGHLIGHTS COMPREHENSIVE ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS. Details Exhaustive Outreach to More Than 80 Parties in Pursuit...
Fortune’s 40 Under 40 winners include a CFO and a 31-year-old chief economist
A group of leaders making significant strides in their careers before turning 40 are being recognized for their talents. Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list spotlights influential individuals shaping the business world. And three leaders in particular are making their mark in finance and economics. Meta CFO Susan Li,...
tipranks.com
Retail Names in Focus with major Earnings Slated this Week
Major retail names including Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), and Target (TGT) are slated to release quarterly numbers this week. Walmart’s third-quarter numbers are anticipated before the market opens tomorrow. The company is expected to report revenues of ~$146.5 billion alongside an EPS of $1.32. In the year-ago period,...
nrn.com
Chipotle hits its 500th Chipotlane milestone
Chipotle has made Chipotlanes a priority in the past couple of years as consumers’ digital ordering habits accelerated during the pandemic. The company’s executives have noted that the models generate 15% to 20% higher sales than traditional stores, as well as quicker returns. As such, the company is targeting between 255 to 285 new restaurants in 2023, with at least 80% of those including a Chipotlane.
Tyson Foods CFO has an interesting addition to the company’s earnings call—an apology for his arrest last week
Well, I’ll say this for Tyson’s Monday earnings call—you don’t hear that everyday. CFO John R. Tyson, who was arrested last week, participated in the company’s earnings call, his first as finance chief, on Monday. “I’m embarrassed and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tyson said. “I just want to apologize to our investors as I have to our employees. This was an incident inconsistent with our company values as well as my personal values. I just wanted you guys to hear this directly from me and that I’m committed to making sure this never happens again.”
