Read full article on original website
Related
Laclede Record
RUBY LEE WILSON
Ruby Lee Wilson, 77, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in her home. She was born Dec. 21, 1944, in Hickman, Ky. to Fred Neeley and Ferrel Cravens. On March 12, 1975, she was united in marriage to Richard Wayne Wilson and they shared 38 years together before his death on Oct. 6, 2013. She also was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Agnes Gardner; a son, Johnny Gardner Jr.; a brother, Jesse Cravens, and a sister, Martha Ellis.
Laclede Record
DWIGHT “DUB’’ BAKER JR.
Dwight “Dub’’ Baker Jr., 69, of Richland, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Richland. He was born April 21, 1953, in Lebanon, Mo. to Dwight Ward Baker Sr. and Erma Sloan Baker. On Sept. 24, 1972, he was united in marriage with Connie Ann Barwick. He was...
Laclede Record
KALLIE CHAMBERLAIN IV
Kallie Chamberlain IV, 28, of Springfield, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his parents, Kallie III and Djuana Chamberlain of Crocker; one brother, William Cody Roe of Lebanon; his grandmother, Barbara Clark (Tommy) of Crocker; several other relatives and friends. No services are planned...
Laclede Record
BETTY RAE (CAFFEY) RANDOLPH
Betty Rae (Caffey) Randolph, 94, from Lebanon, but had been living in Columbia, Mo. at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Uless Reeder since 2020, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Centralia, Mo. She was born Dec. 8, 1927, in Phillipsburg, Mo. to Joseph and Lucy Rector...
Laclede Record
JANICE KAY JONES
Janice Kay Jones, 51, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Feb. 13, 1971, in Springfield, Mo. to Earnest and Dixie Vincent Shields. On May 16, 1989, she was united in marriage with Randall Jones, and they shared 36 years together. She was preceded in...
Laclede Record
MICHAEL LAVERN HIGDON
Michael Lavern Higdon, 75, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Higdon and his son Patrick Higdon. Arrangements for Michael Lavern Higdon are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. For more information or to visit the website go to www.holmanhowe.com.
Laclede Record
Downtown Lebanon to host Christmas kickoff
Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr and Downtown Lebanon will officially kick off the holiday season in Lebanon with the lighting of the City Christmas Tree at the Market, located at 210 S Jefferson Ave. The second annual event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. “I think this is a great holiday kickoff and hope everyone comes out to celebrate with us,” said Downtown Business District Director Cynthia Coffman. “We light the tree before the Christmas parade and want to be ready for people to come downtown, shop, and eat in downtown businesses with their family and friends this holiday season.” For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
Laclede Record
Crews near construction kickoff at Allen building
Developers planning to renovate the 70,000-square-foot Allen Building property, at 200 East Commercial Street in downtown Lebanon, reached another milestone Monday with the first walkthrough by the Capstone Development Group and contractors. “We had our first walkthrough today with the contractor to kind of get on site and just get some eyeballs on it,” explained Capstone Development Group owner Bill Luchini. “You see it in the set of plans but there’s no substitute for being out here.” The building is now owned by Allen Lofts, LP, a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Capstone Development Group. The developer took ownership of the property earlier in November after working with the previous owner - the Trustees for the Citizens of Lebanon - to complete the closing transaction. For more on this story see the LCR.
WYFF4.com
Upstate teacher selected to throw for $1 Million during Saturday's Clemson game
CLEMSON, S.C. — Eckrich is the "Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor" of the College Football Playoff. For the fourth consecutive year, Eckrich is working together with CFP Foundation's 'Extra Yard for Teachers' program, which aims to celebrate teachers and educators across the country. “It's to give back...
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Polk County High School teacher, arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, will be in court again on December 7. John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged on Tuesday. Former students who spoke with News 13 on Wednesday said there’s a screenshot of a Facebook conversation allegedly between Taylor and a female student circulating in the community.
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
lakeexpo.com
24 Cat Rock Road, Eldon, Missouri 65026
Welcome to this Gorgeous Private Oasis on a 17-acres that brings a whole new meaning to a Dream Home! Come home every day to this resort-like property with park curb appeal acreage and a private lake! This is a property that checks all the boxes and is the unicorn that you have been waiting for! This luxurious home boasts 4,350 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, bonus room for office or exercise room, spacious main level laundry room, oversized 3 car garage (44x31), large back deck, 2 stone gas fireplaces, full kitchenette wet bar, vast family room and an enormous kitchen. This kitchen is a chef's dream with a large stone island, custom cabinets with under lighting and a back splash that brings it to life. Drive up the scenic setting to a long lit paved driveway passing by the 1+ acre stocked lake. This lake is just outside this home, perfect for fishing perch, carp, bass, crappy, and course the catfish! Come take a look at this amazing private property and make it yours!
FOX Carolina
Deputies arrest Seneca man for meth trafficking after chase
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a man on Wednesday evening after a chase that took place near the Earles Grove community. According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip that the suspect, Clifford Jacob Ricketts, was in the area working on a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies noticed a car matching the description near Smith Dairy Road and Cottontail Drive and attempted a traffic stop.
Laclede Record
Swim team sees success at state meet
It was a successful state swim meet for the Lebanon Yellowjackets, as the team competed on Friday and Saturday in St. Peters. According to head coach David Krev, the team let everyone in attendance know from the beginning that Lebanon was there to compete. The 200 medley relay of Matthew Wall, Dakota Windsor, Avery Long, and Benjamin Nelson won the opening heat by 4.5 seconds in their race. They improved their season-best time by five seconds and jumped from 26th to 12th place in the standings. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
History in the making
"Redemption is coming.” That was the motto for the Lebanon football program heading into Friday night’s game against the Camdenton Lakers. Redemption was served as the ‘Jackets dominated the Lakers from start to finish with a score of 55-14 to clinch their third straight district championship. LHS used a 28-point first half to set the tone, including an interception from senior Austin Hendrix just three plays into the game. The offense used the turnover to their advantage and scored five plays later. After going up 14-0 late in the first quarter, the Lakers responded with a touchdown pass, but Nathan Bartel and Cade Muscia each had scores before the end of the half to pull away. For more on this story see the LCR.
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant. Duties primarily involve transporting foster children for a variety of purposes such as visits with parents, medical appointments, counseling, education, or training. Candidates for this position should be highly dependable, adaptable, have the ability to lift children and car seats, have completed high school, interact well with children, and have a valid NC driver's license with a good driving record. The starting salary is $28,078.19. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.
wrwh.com
White County Schools See Increases In Free And reduced Meals
All of the schools have seen an increase in participation since last year ( see table below). The board following an executive session approved the following personnel items:. Donna Garrett – Fulltime Bus Driver eff 11/18/2022. Dwayne Shelnut – Fulltime Bus Driver eff 11/14/2022. Transfer:. William Bythewood –...
Sheriff: Deputies force reckless driver off road near Upstate school
A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0