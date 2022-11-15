Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspect killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
wtvy.com
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow will plead guilty to federal drug charges, according to a court filing by his attorneys. Other charges would likely be resolved in a presumed plea deal with Department of Justice prosecutors. Those charges accuse Glasgow of failing to report over $400,000 of...
wdhn.com
Ozark man arrested, accused of making terrorist threats towards police, OPD
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— After a multi-department operation that included air support and military vehicles, an Ozark man has been arrested and accused of making a terroristic threat, per the Ozark Police Department. On the morning of November 17, Ozark Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of...
wdhn.com
Dothan man tries to flee police, arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, HCSO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After attempting to run from Houston County Deputies, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and faces a hefty bond, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the HCSO, on November 18, Houston County Sheriff’s Investigators performed...
wtvy.com
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
WJHG-TV
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
wdhn.com
Bond denied and trial set for McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An Ozark man accused of killing two teenagers in the late 1990s has been denied bond, and his trial date has been set, per court documents. According to court documents, the bond for accused murderer Coley McCraney has been denied by Judge William Filmore. McCraney’s trial...
wdhn.com
Son speaks out about defending his mother in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Christopher Martin is still traumatized after coming to the defense of his mother when he says her ex-boyfriend invaded their home Tuesday morning. “It’s even hard going back in the hallway I can still replay the shooting, the calamity that happened, and all the stuff prior to what was going on,” Martin said.
wtvy.com
Dothan traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills. On November 18, investigators from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, Martavous Ladareyan Byrd, 26, failed to pull over, leading the officers on a chase.
wdhn.com
Smash & Grab: 4th suspect arrested in pawn shop burglary
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—In the early morning on November 16, Dothan Police found and arrested the last suspect wanted for the Dothan pawn shop burglary in August, per DPD. According to Dothan Police Department, Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd, 24, of Dothan was arrested for three outstanding warrants in the burglary of Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry in early August, where a vehicle was driven into the pawn shop, and multiple guns were stolen.
WTVM
3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
Troy Messenger
Troy University Police investigating shooting
An early morning shooting on the campus of Troy University occurred on Nov. 18 but no injuries were reported. According to a statement released to students by Troy University Police Chief George Beaudry, the incident occurred at the Newman Center Dorms around 2:50 a.m. on Friday morning. The incident occurred following a verbal altercation, which led to an individual “firing several rounds” before fleeing the scene.
wtvy.com
Not guilty: Jury returns capital murder verdict
More money is making its way to Coffee County! Today. Governor Kay Ivey awarded the commission a 350-thousand dollar grant. In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss holiday decor.
wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
Inmate killed in Jackson County
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Another inmate was killed at a local prison overseen by Management and Training Corporation, News 13 has learned. Management and Training Corporation is a private company that is running Graceville Correctional Facility. An inmate was stabbed and killed there on November 7. Another inmate, Michael Toler Sr., was stabbed and killed […]
wdhn.com
Local church files restraining order against its own denomination
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the...
wdhn.com
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
955wtvy.com
Two New Faces in Houston County Commissioners Court.
Houston County Commissioners held their swearing in ceremony on Wednesday. Following 8 years as a commissioner, Brandon Shoupe was sworn in as chairman. There are also two new commissioners this year. Tracey Adams who represents district 2 and James Ivey for district 4 were sworn in yesterday. Mark Culver did not seek re-election.
wtvy.com
ALEA breaks down the difference between gun violence and random shootings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Violence has torn through the city of Dothan over the past week. Many are scared of possible threats to come. ALEA State Trooper Kendra McKinney explained the difference between person to person and targeted violence. Person to person violence is started from an incident that someone...
