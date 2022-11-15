Tenderloin homicide being investigated by San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — San Francisco police are investigating a homicide that occurred at Grove and Larkin last week, the department said in a news release. On Friday Nov. 11 at around 9:30 p.m. SF police from the Tenderloin Station received a report of a possible assault in the area of Grove and Larkin. Once officers arrived at the scene they located an adult man lying on the ground unconscious, according to SFPD.

Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of officers and medics, the victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene. SFPD Homicide Detail investigators responded and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

