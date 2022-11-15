Fans Criticize ‘Jeopardy!’ For ‘Tasteless’ Clues

Jeopardy! viewers condemned Sunday night’s episode for being ‘tasteless’ because of a controversial clue that came up during the game. Celebrity Jeopardy, in which contestants Wil Wheaton, John Michael Higgins, and Joel Kim Booster participated, featured a category that had an answer revolving around the letter “A.”

The criticized clue read, “In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.” Although the correct answer was, “What are alligators” the fans were disappointed at the mention of the name Laundrie.

Reasons for ‘Jeopardy!’ fans’ outrage

The 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose name popped up in the clue, confessed to killing his fiancé, Gabby, in his notebook, before committing suicide. His remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near his parents’ Florida home.

The love life of the engaged couple, who had been traveling in a van across the country, was short-lived due to the murder case. Using such a critical and sad occurrence as a clue in a game show annoyed viewers, who found it very insensitive from the organizers.

Fans of the ‘Jeopardy!’ show express outrage over using gabby’s murder as a clue

Jeopardy! fans have taken to social media platforms to make their grievances known. “Yikes, what the f*** was that clue referencing Brian Laundrie to get to the response of “alligator”??” someone commented. “So unnecessarily morbid. Could have said anything related to Florida and gotten there.”

A Twitter user expressed their shock at the clue, “Jeopardy! just had the most absurd question I have ever seen in my life.” While another viewer claimed, “This is the most tasteless and insensitive answer I’ve ever seen on any Jeopardy! What the hell were they thinking? Making light of that tragic situation is repugnant.”

‘Jeopardy!’ fans remember Alex Trebek

Fans have also come out to openly criticize Mayim Bialik, who currently hosts the program, following the death of the former Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, in 2020, for allowing such a question to come on air.

A viewer further explained how late Alex Trebek, who hosted the show for 37 seasons, would have stepped in to mitigate things before they blew up. “Also thinking back to the Trebek days … Uncle Alex might very well have headed that clue off during the morning check-in,” a Twitter user noted. “I wonder if Mayim has the standing to do anything like that even if she has that feeling that a clue went beyond the pale?”