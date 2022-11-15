Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Jade Cargill Talks About Her Ongoing Social Media Battles With Hip-Hop Star, Actor Bow Wow
Jade Cargill continues to make the media rounds ahead of her showdown against Nyla Rose at this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, the TBS Women’s Champion of AEW spoke about her recent Twitter War with Bow Wow.
PWMania
Kevin Owens Expected to Be at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Latest on His Status
Kevin Owens appears to be in good shape for War Games at WWE Survivor Series. As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This threw his Survivor Series status into doubt. In an update, PWInsider reports...
PWMania
Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk
Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
PWMania
JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher
JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.
PWMania
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
PWMania
Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury and Status Ahead of WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens’ involvement in next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in doubt after sustaining a sprained MCL in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event. WWE had plans for Owens, who had been off television for some time, that would have resulted in him...
PWMania
MLW Announces Huge Inter-Promotional Main Event for “Blood and Thunder”
The first 2023 event for Major League Wrestling has its headlining match all set. The current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against DRAGONGATE superstar YAMATO in a huge inter-promotional matchup. YAMATO will be the first wrestler from DRAGONGATE to ever challenge for the MLW World Title....
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – November 16, 2022
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is...
PWMania
News on Concern in AEW About Adam Cole’s Future
Fans haven’t seen Adam Cole wrestle in months, and there’s growing concern about his health and future in the wrestling business. Cole’s most recent match was in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he competed for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page in a four-way match. The top AEW star was suffering from a torn labrum at the time and was concussed during the match.
PWMania
Top Dolla on His WWE Release Last Year: ‘One of the Worst Experiences and Times of My Life’
WWE SmackDown star Top Dolla made an appearance on “Out of Character,” hosted by Ryan Satin, to discuss Hit Row’s return to the company. When asked how he felt about being released by WWE in 2021, Top Dolla said:. “Um, disappointment. Like shame. I’ve worked to get...
PWMania
WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention
WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/16/22)
Dynamite comes back this week with a solid show. Built towards Full Gear this weekend in an alright fashion. In saying that, there was some great in ring action on this show. With a trios match, and a tag team match involving the four men competing for the ROH title at Full Gear.
PWMania
Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW
Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
PWMania
Isla Dawn Debuts on This Week’s WWE NXT (Video)
Isla Dawn has made her official debut on the main WWE NXT brand. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on Title Tuesday night. Fyre climbed a ladder at ringside to put Rose away after a back-and-forth match that included many weapons, but Dawn appeared from nowhere at the top of the ladder. Dawn smiled at Fyre before spitting mist in her face.
PWMania
Tony Khan Discusses Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s World Title
Thunder Rosa has held the AEW Women’s World Championship since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on March 16. Her inactivity was caused by a back injury, which forced AEW to change its plans....
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)
The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
PWMania
Ric Flair: “You Would Have a Riot in the Locker Room” if CM Punk Faced Steve Austin
Ric Flair commented on seeing the finalized version of the documentary about his life that will air on the Peacock Network during a “Q&A” edition of “To Be The Man” on AdFreeShows.com:. “I saw my documentary yesterday and if I live till it airs, it will...
PWMania
Video: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Special Guest Sammy Guevara
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 18, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. – The show opened with the reunited Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre making separate entrances. Sheamus grabbed a mic and reminded everyone of his 20-year rivalry. Sheamus called McIntyre a ‘brooty’ and that there is no one he would rather be in the trenches with than him. McIntyre said that if there is someone he would go to war with, it’s his brother. Ridge screamed that tonight is Fight Night and Butch yelled that at Survivor Series is War Games.
Comments / 0