New Orleans, LA

PWMania

Kevin Owens Expected to Be at Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Latest on His Status

Kevin Owens appears to be in good shape for War Games at WWE Survivor Series. As PWMania.com previously reported, Owens suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, WI, while defeating Austin Theory. This threw his Survivor Series status into doubt. In an update, PWInsider reports...
PWMania

Colt Cabana’s Return is Said to Have Strained Relations Between AEW and CM Punk

Following Colt Cabana’s recent return to television, the relationship between AEW and CM Punk has only gotten worse. Cabana and Punk’s friendship soured after they were sued by now-former WWE doctor Chris Amann for Punk’s comments about him in an interview on Cabana’s podcast. They later sued each other after the lawsuit, with Cabana claiming that Punk promised to cover all of his legal bills only to break his word.
PWMania

JBL Reveals Who Created the Clothesline From Hell Name for His Finisher

JBL transformed the clothesline from a move to a devastating finisher in 2004, when WWE SmackDown needed a heel to feud with then-WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on today’s WWE’s The Bump that Steve Austin came up with the name The Clothesline From Hell.
PWMania

Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
PWMania

Update on Kevin Owens’ Injury and Status Ahead of WWE Survivor Series

Kevin Owens’ involvement in next Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series is in doubt after sustaining a sprained MCL in a single match against Austin Theory at Sunday’s live event. WWE had plans for Owens, who had been off television for some time, that would have resulted in him...
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – November 16, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PWMania

News on Concern in AEW About Adam Cole’s Future

Fans haven’t seen Adam Cole wrestle in months, and there’s growing concern about his health and future in the wrestling business. Cole’s most recent match was in June at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event, where he competed for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Adam Page in a four-way match. The top AEW star was suffering from a torn labrum at the time and was concussed during the match.
PWMania

WWE Pulls Karrion Kross and Scarlett from WrestleCade Convention

WWE has withdrawn Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at Winston-Benton Salem’s Convention Center. Back in October, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were yanked from the popular convention, and now Kross and Scarlett have been yanked as well. The convention will take place on November 25-27, the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.
PWMania

Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/16/22)

Dynamite comes back this week with a solid show. Built towards Full Gear this weekend in an alright fashion. In saying that, there was some great in ring action on this show. With a trios match, and a tag team match involving the four men competing for the ROH title at Full Gear.
PWMania

Jungle Boy Sounds Off On Full Gear Match, Reveals Main Goal He Has In AEW

Jungle Boy Jack Perry continues to make the media rounds ahead of this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the former Jurassic Express member spoke about his goal of capturing every championship in All Elite Wrestling before his career with the promotion is all said-and-done.
NEWARK, NJ
PWMania

Isla Dawn Debuts on This Week’s WWE NXT (Video)

Isla Dawn has made her official debut on the main WWE NXT brand. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on Title Tuesday night. Fyre climbed a ladder at ringside to put Rose away after a back-and-forth match that included many weapons, but Dawn appeared from nowhere at the top of the ladder. Dawn smiled at Fyre before spitting mist in her face.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)

The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
HARTFORD, CT
PWMania

Video: AEW Dynamite Pre-Show Featuring Special Guest Sammy Guevara

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns to the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut with the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – November 18, 2022

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. – The show opened with the reunited Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre making separate entrances. Sheamus grabbed a mic and reminded everyone of his 20-year rivalry. Sheamus called McIntyre a ‘brooty’ and that there is no one he would rather be in the trenches with than him. McIntyre said that if there is someone he would go to war with, it’s his brother. Ridge screamed that tonight is Fight Night and Butch yelled that at Survivor Series is War Games.
CONNECTICUT STATE

