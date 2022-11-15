ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two felons charged with possession of AR-15, body armor

By Larry Statser
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Bowie man and Wichita Falls woman are jailed for charges of felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.

Steven Hockin and Lori Kelly are jailed on those charges and Hockin has an additional charge of evading arrest.

“Just take my child, ’cause I’m a terrible parent” mom tells cops

Two WFPD officers said they saw a gray Suzuki with no tail lights westbound on Old Iowa Park Road. They attempted to stop it but said it kept going and ran a stop sign on Harlan.

Lori Kelly Wichita County mugshot
Steven Hockin Wichita County mugshot

The officers ended the pursuit for safety concerns, but Wichita County deputies and another officer spotted it in a neighborhood off Windthorst Road and followed it until it stopped on Sun Valley Drive and the driver got out and ran.

The officer took Hockin into custody after a short foot chase.

Officers said they found a Saint Victor AR-15 in the back seat as well as military-style body armor.

MORE WICHITA FALLS CRIME

Since Hockin has felony convictions for robbery and another charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Kelly had a felony conviction in Colorado, both were charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and armor.

Hockin was also arrested for another charge of unlawful possession of a firearm last May when officers went to the Delux Inn to serve an arrest warrant out of Clay County and found a pistol in his room.

He was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm in October at the Wayfarer Motel. A witness reported Hockin was in a room with a female and was firing a gun. Police said they found a plastic BB gun and an RG-31 revolver in the room.

