ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

One person dead after fire in Hutchinson

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrUfE_0jBqlsMi00

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) says one person has died at a fire Tuesday afternoon.

HFD says it got the call of a structure fire in the 4500 block of East G Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-and-a-half-story home with heavy smoke coming from the front.

Bystanders told fire crews that someone might be inside the house. HFD went in, found a victim and got them out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQEbG_0jBqlsMi00
The Hutchinson Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 4500 block of E. G Avenue on Nov. 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Firefighters and Reno County EMS spent 40 minutes trying to revive the person but were unsuccessful. The victim’s name has not been released yet.

4 Schwan’s employees allegedly attacked by coworker

HFD crews continued fighting the fire and got it under control. They found a dog that survived the fire. The dog was doing well and was turned over to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter for care.

HFD and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

One person killed in Hutchinson fire Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. At 12:17 p.m. today, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 4506 East Avenue G for a report of a structure fire. When they got there, fire crews reported a 2 ½ story home with heavy smoke showing from the front of the home.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after rollover crash following attempted U-turn

UDALL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men well into their 70s were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash that was the result of an attempted U-turn by another vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 57 on southbound Kansas 15 Highway - about 4 miles north of Udall - with reports of an injury crash.
UDALL, KS
classiccountry1070.com

2 Injured, 1 Critically, After Crash In Derby

Two people were injured, one critically, after a crash in Derby. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Madison Ave and Mulberry Road and involved two vehicles. Authorities said one of the driver was taken to a Wichita area hospital in critical condition while a teenage boy was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Sunday is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sunday is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 426 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kansas last year, and 1,767 people were seriously injured. “We suffer tragic loss with each person who has died or is seriously injured due to traffic […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about multiple vehicle burglaries

On Monday, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers of the Salina Police Department were sent to the Salina Family YMCA, 570 YMCA Drive, regarding multiple vehicle burglaries. It was discovered a female suspect stole several vehicle keys from unsecured lockers in the locker room. She went into the parking lot and stole property, to include financial cards, from those vehicles. The victim’s financial cards were used at two businesses in Salina.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shots fired at Wichita home caught on camera

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are hoping someone will recognize suspects in a south side shooting. Police say it happened just after midnight on October 22 in the 500 block of east Boston, which is near Harry and Broadway. Security video shows three people walking by, then you can...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police seek missing man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Chase ends with crash on I-135 in Harvey County

A high speed chase ended with a crash on southbound Interstate 135 in Harvey County. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon between Newton and K-196. Harvey County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. Saline County deputies were chasing a car east on Interstate 70, then the...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Two arrested after high-speed chase through Saline County

Two people from Texas were arrested Thursday afternoon in Harvey County after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County. The incident began at 2:24 p.m. Thursday west of Salina on Interstate 70 when a Saline County deputy observed a white BMW 328 going 88 mph in a 75 mph zone, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The deputy stopped the car near milepost 247 and made contact with the driver, identified as Braelyn Eskridge, 21, of Aubrey, Texas.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy