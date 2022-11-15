One person dead after fire in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) says one person has died at a fire Tuesday afternoon.

HFD says it got the call of a structure fire in the 4500 block of East G Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-and-a-half-story home with heavy smoke coming from the front.

Bystanders told fire crews that someone might be inside the house. HFD went in, found a victim and got them out.

The Hutchinson Fire Department responds to a house fire in the 4500 block of E. G Avenue on Nov. 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Firefighters and Reno County EMS spent 40 minutes trying to revive the person but were unsuccessful. The victim’s name has not been released yet.

HFD crews continued fighting the fire and got it under control. They found a dog that survived the fire. The dog was doing well and was turned over to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter for care.

HFD and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

