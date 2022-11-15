ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Commissioners reject Cobb couple's bid to keep pigs in backyard

By Justin Bruce and Jennifer Konvicka, jbusch
 1 day ago

A northeast Cobb couple with a pair of “mini-pigs” named Petunia and Beetlejuice came to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday for approval to keep their pot-bellied pets in the backyard.

They left disappointed.

The proposal from Justin Bruce and Jennifer Konvicka for a code variance to reduce the required lot size for livestock from two acres to less than half an acre was rejected by the commissioners after the couple argued their case.

Bruce explained that pot-bellied pigs are smaller than pigs normally regarded as livestock and thus should not fall under the county’s definition of livestock. He showed examples of ordinances in Acworth and Atlanta that allow for pot-bellied pigs to be kept on property.

“And Cherokee County states that the term ‘livestock’ does not include Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs, and they are allowed in all residential districts,” Bruce said.

One area of concern, about property values being reduced by the pigs, was unfounded, Bruce argued, as the county tax assessor’s office confirmed pets and animals are not factored into real estate and have no effect on a property’s real value.

“There was another concern that we were breeding them or eating them,” said Konvicka. “One neighbor stated that the concern was about the size of our operation. There is no operation. We have no intentions of breeding them, and we could not breed them for profit even if we wanted to, as Beetlejuice does have a genetic mutation called cryptorchidsim that can cause infertility and sterility.”

Other concerns the couple identified as baseless included noise, foul smells and aggression. They said there were noises far louder in the area, like dogs barking, and that they clean their backyard regularly to prevent waste buildup and foul odors. And, based on the pictures, aggression is not a concern with Petunia and Beetlejuice, as they appeared a cuddly pair in photos. Just for good measure, the couple noted the number of reports of pig aggression in Cobb County stand at zero.

Joan Comer, a neighbor who opposed the request from the couple, noted Bruce and Konvicka are newcomers to the neighborhood and violated the county’s ordinance regarding livestock.

Comer added that an online petition sent out by the couple in favor of keeping their pigs in the backyard garnered signatures from across the U.S. and even Canada.

“These signatures are meaningless, as most of the signers do not live in Cobb County, or more importantly, they do not live in our Plains Estate subdivision,” Comer said.

Meanwhile, Comer said, a majority of families in the Plains Estate subdivision “say no to pigs and pigpens,” as well as to the couple’s application.

So did the commissioners: The vote to reject the variance passed 4-0 with JoAnn Birrell absent. Commissioner Keli Gambrill gave the couple until Feb. 1, 2023 to remove Petunia and Beetlejuice from the property.

