Temescal Social Club: Comedy Show in the Secret Alley (SF)
The worlds greatest comedy show. With performers and standups from LA, NY, the Bay and beyond. @temescalsocialclub on IG. The Worlds Best Comedy Show In the Secret Alley in SF. With performances from Jeff Dean, Luxury Cruise Singles Mixer and Deep Dish. Doors at 7, show at 7:30. 12$ via...
San Francisco is a Joke : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF)
San Francisco is a Joke : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF) You looking for a night out with some drinks and some laughs? Want to hangout with the crew and have a fun evening in the city? Welcome to our comedy shows. Every showcase will feature six of the...
Newly Reimagined St. Regis Bar Debuts New Martini Menu (SF)
The St. Regis San Francisco will debut a new Martini Menu in its newly reimagined St. Regis Bar on Friday, November 18. In celebration of the new menu, which will be available daily, the property has partnered with SF Jazz and Filthy, a cocktail product company renowned for its garnishes, including its naturally cured olives, for a special Martini event to take place that evening from 5-8 pm.
Paradise Comedy Presents : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF)
Paradise Comedy Presents : A Stand Up Comedy Show (SF) You looking for a night out with some drinks and some laughs? Want to hangout with the crew and have a fun evening in the city? Welcome to our comedy shows. Every showcase will feature six of the best comedians...
Classical Revolution Monday Nights at Amado’s (SF)
Classical Revolution Monday Nights at Amado’s (SF) Classical Revolution returns to Amado’s on Mondays. Sometimes a bit more classical – sometimes a bit more revolutionary – always fun!. Mon 11/21 Classical Revolution Monday Nights at Amado’s (SF) Mon 11/28 Classical Revolution Monday Nights at Amado’s...
“Pony” Play at Cutting Ball Theater (SF)
When Pony, a formerly incarcerated trans guy, moves to a post-industrial town to start a new life, he soon realizes that the people there reflect his own lived experiences with scarcity, isolation, toxicity, and gender identity. He starts to fall for a woman whose escapist fantasies could be a salve. Or, will this new love lead him down a path of violence?
Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland)
Free Telescope Viewings + Outdoor Star Party at Chabot (Oakland) Join Chabot astronomers on the Observatory Deck for a free telescope viewing! Weather permitting, this is a chance to explore stars, planets and more through Chabot’s historic telescopes. Chabot’s three large historic telescopes offer a unique way to experience the awe and wonder of the Universe. Our observatory deck offers breathtaking views 1,500 feet above the Bay. Three observatory domes house the Center’s 8-inch (Leah, 1883) and 20-inch (Rachel, 1916) refracting telescopes, along with a 36-inch reflecting telescope (Nellie, 2003).
Winterland for Grown-Ups at Children’s Fairyland (SF)
Take a ride on the Holly Jolly Trolly, stroll over to Old West Junction to dance under a flurry of snow, take in a special performance of the tap dancing Christmas Trees, or capture a selfie with Fairyland’s famous Santa! All that activity will make you hungry, so don’t forget to dash over to purchase a delightful bite (yes, vegetarian and vegan options will be available!) from one of the incredible food trucks!
4th Annual Berkeley Holiday Gift Fair (2022)
Spend your holidays in Downtown Berkeley! Featuring 25 local vendors, The Berkeley Chamber’s 4th annual Holiday Gift Fair is coming back to Berkeley on Thursday, December 8th from 4-7pm at the Hotel Shattuck Plaza. Shop for everyone on your list with 25 local businesses in one place, and enjoy complimentary eco-friendly gift wrapping courtesy of Berkeley Rotary Club. We hope to see you there!
Bitchfest 2022: Women & Queer Comedy Showcase (Berkeley)
Tryna plan a low stakes Tinder Date where you can’t be publicly murdered? A meetup spot to break up with a boyfriend? Meet the ex Steve for a much un-needed cheeky quickie? Drinks with your besties?. Do it all plus a night of laughter. Get ready Bitches for a...
San Francisco Launches First-Ever Drag Laureate Program
Mayor London N. Breed just announced the launch of the application for San Francisco’s first-ever Drag Laureate program. The San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) will provide the chosen artist with a $55,000 stipend over the course of the 18-month term to support their work and community engagement. The program was first announced in June as part of Mayor Breed’s then-proposed two-year budget. Since passing, a working group comprised of City departments and community partners have been developing eligibility criteria and requirements for the new position.
SF’s 117-year-old Bar “Savoy Tivoli” Finally Reopens
Thanks to Eater SF for sharing the news that North Beach’s historic restaurant, Savoy Tivoli, which opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is finally reopening. Originally closed for a seismic retrofit, followed by the pandemic, the 117-year old bar and restaurant is set to reopen its doors shortly, pending approval from the department of health.
Parade of Lights & Winter Wonderland (San Rafael)
The Downtown San Rafael Business Improvement District invites you to attend the Annual Parade of Lights and Winterwonderland on Shop Small Saturday, November 26th from 1p-5p with a lighted classic car parade at 5:30p. This one-block event will have a Makers Marketplace, Snow Cones, Winter Costume Characters, Carolers, Food Trucks,...
