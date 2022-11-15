John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County

John Fetterman celebrates his win. Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter.

John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Fetterman recorded the highest increase in Bucks County, where he received a 53.6 percent share compared to Biden’s 52.2 percent. He saw a 0.99 shift in Montgomery County, where he got a 64.2 percent share compared to a 63.3 percent. In Delaware County, Fetterman got a 64.1 compared to Biden’s 63.5, or 0.65 percent more.

In Chester County, Fetterman received a 58.1 percent share compared to the 58.7 percent Biden recorded. That is a shift of 0.55 percent.

Meanwhile, Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz only exceeded Trump’s vote share in Chester County, while he recorded fewer votes in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties.