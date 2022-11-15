West Chester Man Pens New Biography on Philadelphia’s Only Vietnam War Medal of Honor Recipient

Graduation from basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Michael is second from the left, top row. Image via KYW Newsradio.

West Chester native Kevin Ferris has co-authored a new biography about Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient, writes Bibiana Correa for KYW Newsradio.

Crescenz was a good-hearted and fun-loving guy who always stood up to bullies and tried to help others.

“It was a good reminder that yeah, we’re recognizing the war hero, but there’s a real guy back here who is really much loved by friends, family,” said Ferris.

Crescenz was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1968. During a seven-day battle at Nui Chom Mountain, he took down three bunkers on his own before being fatally wounded at the fourth one.

The book, titled No Greater Love : The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War, details the hero’s life and legacy based on the memories of his family, friends, and those he served with.

“In recognizing Michael and what he did, and his sacrifices and service, it was a way to honor so many others from the Vietnam era,” said Ferris. “This has been a good way to look back and say thank you to them.”