weisradio.com
Food Bag Giveaway Going on Now at Centre Police Department
Officials with the Centre Police Department have announced that as part of Ingles’ Community Giving program, the department has been chosen as a food pick up location. If you would like a bag of groceries, just stop by the Centre Police Department at 1005 West Main Street in Centre until 3:30pm today, November 18th. The giveaway is first come, first served.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/07/2022 to 11/13/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/07/2022 to 11/13/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 769 calls for service. There were 66 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 39 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 14 traffic accidents, 124 traffic stops, and 38 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
wbrc.com
Trash pickup changing in the City of Trussville
TRUSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Trussville will soon be getting used to a new routine as Amwaste takes over the city’s trash services. Starting December 1 trash will be collected on Fridays and all carts must be out by 6 a.m. See attached flyers for additional details. Get...
weisradio.com
Drive Thru Food Giveaway at VFW Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 19th
There will be a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne this Saturday (November 19th) starting at 7:30am. This is on a first come, first served basis.
wbrc.com
A creek runs through it
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman. Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies. Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman. Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
weisradio.com
Mrs.Gertrude Barnes
Gertrude Barnes age 86 of Cedar Bluff passed away Thursday November. Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday November 21st at Perry Funeral. Home Chapel with Rev. Derek Roberts officiating, burial will follow in. Unity Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM. Sunday at the...
weisradio.com
Everyone’s Invited to Line Main Street to Support CCHS Warrior Football on Friday
Everyone is encouraged to line Main Street in Centre this Friday between 1:55pm and 2:00pm to show your support and wish the 11-1 Cherokee County High School Warriors well as they travel to Huntsville to take on the 10-2 Randolph Raiders in the quarter-final playoffs. Show your support this Friday...
Trussville council approves Axe Downtown alcohol license, recognizes police promotions
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved Axe Downtown’s alcohol license and also recognized two police department promotions during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sandy Argo, co-owner of Axe Downtown, addressed the council, asking for approval on its alcohol license. Argo and her husband Heath partner with Jeff and […]
weisradio.com
Burglary At Rainbow City Jewelry Store
Police are searching for suspects in a burglary Monday morning at a Rainbow City jewelry store that led to a chase into Calhoun County. Rainbow City Police Chief Camp Yancey said Riverside Jewelry on Whorton Bend Road near Alabama Highway 77 was burglarized at about 7 a.m. A witness saw the burglars and followed them along Alabama 77 into Southside, while notifying authorities.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday November 18th
Summer Burt, 29 of Leesburg, was arrested November 17th at 9:05 PM and released at 11:08 PM, no charges were listed. Kimberly Heflin, 27 of Albertville, was arrested November 17th at 12:42 PM and released at 7:30 PM, no charges were listed. Tracy Smith, 29 of Cullman, was arrested November...
Piedmont, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gordo High School football team will have a game with Piedmont High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
weisradio.com
Mrs. Kathy Annette DeBerry
Kathy Annette DeBerry age 59 of Centre passed away Monday November. A memorial service will be 2 PM Friday November 18th at Perry Funeral. Home Chapel with Chaplain Shawn Sims officiating. The family will. receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Survivors include husband...
weisradio.com
Piedmont City Council Meeting November 15th, 2022
This week the Piedmont City Council met and approved the monthly bills for payment totaling $560,295.34. The 2022-23 city budgets were also approved. The Piedmont Police report for the month of October 2022 listed 29 arrests, 9 of those arrests being felony arrests carrying 17 felony charges. Officers made 842 officer initiated contacts with the public, officers issued 23 traffic citations during the month, and worked 4 traffic accidents, officers were dispatched on 282 calls for service, in those calls, 78 resulted in a report being filed. Officers patrolled a total of 11,288 miles during the month. The dispatch office received 1,790 phone calls. Court collections for the month of October totaled $14,908.19 and $5,581.19 was retained for the city.
CBS 42
3 men arrested, charged with burglarizing Rainbow City business
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men were arrested Friday after eluding police for four days in a burglary case. On Monday, RCPD was notified of a possible burglary that was underway at a business located on Whorton Bend Road near Hwy. 77 at around 7 a.m. A witness had observed two men enter a […]
wvtm13.com
Alabama road closed due to crash
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — From Springville Fire Department:. Marietta Road at the railroad tracks is closed until further notice due to an 18-wheeler accident. Please avoid this area. Will post when the road has been reopened.
weisradio.com
SHANNON FAGAN: Piedmont, Cherokee County face tough tasks in state football quarterfinals
There have been several subtle signs reminding me it’s getting close to Thanksgiving. Everywhere you go, traffic is getting heavier. Stores are becoming more crowded. Black Friday sales are starting to pop up. The WEIS End Zone Show is having its final show of the season Thursday night. And there are just two area football teams who remain in the state high school football playoffs.
WAAY-TV
4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested
UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Crawford trial: Day 3
CULLMAN, Ala. – Day three of Cullman man Jason Crawford’s trial in the May 2, 2017, murder of his wife Tiffiney Joy Crawford, began with Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Jed Thomas being called to the stand. Thomas’ body cam video was shown from the night of the incident, in which he can be heard saying, “The pistol was in her hand when I got here.” The gun is identified as a .38 special. Thomas is heard asking the defendant if the victim had a prior history of depression and Jason Crawford responded, “No.” In the video, Thomas is heard...
