Another try at getting rid of same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines
• A special counsel appointed by the Virginia attorney general’s office will lead an outside review of how the University of Virginia handled Sunday’s shooting that killed three football players.—Washington Post. • The attorney for a family of one of the shooting victims is raising questions about...
Missing context, political bias: Some of critics’ objections to Virginia’s new history standards
A number of groups are questioning new history and social science standards proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration ahead of a Board of Education meeting to begin reviewing them Thursday. Critics from diverse communities and lawmakers, most recently in a Nov. 15 letter to the governor and school officials,...
Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines
• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
Laurel Ridge and Native American communities came together for a Come to the Circle event on Fauquier Campus
Members of various Native American tribes and Laurel Ridge Community College students, faculty and staff shared more than a meal during a Come to the Circle event at the Fauquier Campus on Monday – they shared stories, experiences, compassion and understanding. “Come to the Circle,” a recently-developed cultural education...
Commentary: Be bold in overhauling state’s individual income tax system
Virginia’s income tax brackets have always shocked me, especially because of their glaring lack of fairness. As a newspaper columnist in South Hampton Roads, I earned in the upper five figures annually. That placed me into the same category as someone who made just over $17,000 a year. We...
Silver Line to Dulles opens and more Va. headlines
• A University of Virginia student who witnessed Sunday’s shooting that left three football players dead said the alleged gunman mostly stayed to himself during the field trip to see a play in D.C. as part of an African American theater class. On the bus ride home to Charlottesville, she said, he sat alone in the back before opening fire.—Washington Post.
