Virginia State

Related
Another try at getting rid of same-sex marriage ban and more Va. headlines

• A special counsel appointed by the Virginia attorney general’s office will lead an outside review of how the University of Virginia handled Sunday’s shooting that killed three football players.—Washington Post. • The attorney for a family of one of the shooting victims is raising questions about...
Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines

• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
Silver Line to Dulles opens and more Va. headlines

• A University of Virginia student who witnessed Sunday’s shooting that left three football players dead said the alleged gunman mostly stayed to himself during the field trip to see a play in D.C. as part of an African American theater class. On the bus ride home to Charlottesville, she said, he sat alone in the back before opening fire.—Washington Post.
