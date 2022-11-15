Read full article on original website
Related
Expired Involuntary Commitment Order Can Be Reviewed Because of Collateral Effect on Gun Rights
The case is In the Matter of D.K.; it was decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020, but I hadn't noticed it then, and just learned about it because of a new decision that cited it. From Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler's majority opinion:. [T]he County had to prove by...
A Pivotal Pick for the Ohio Supreme Court
All three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won their races on election day this year. Justice Patrick DeWine and Patrick Fischer each won reelection and Justice Sharon Kennedy defeated Justice Jennifer Brunner in the race to replace outgoing Chief Jsutice Maureen O'Connor. None of the races was partcularly close; all three races were decided by double digit margins.
Third Circuit Reaffirms that Even Nonviolent Felons May Lose Second Amendment Rights
The case is Range v. Attorney General, an opinion jointly authored by Judges Patty Schwartz, Cheryl Ann Krause, and Jane Roth; it's the first circuit case to deal with the issue under the Bruen framework, and it has (following Bruen's instructions) a long and detailed historical analysis. Here's the quick summary of the result:
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Lift Injunction Blocking their Massive Loan Forgiveness Program
Today the Biden Administration filed an application urging the Supreme Court to lift a lower court preliminary injunction blocking implementation of the president's massive student loan forgiveness program, which would cancel some $400 billion in student loan debt. I wrote about the lower court decision here. The Supreme Court's resolution of the Administration's request may well prefigure the justices' views on how the student loan litigation should be resolved overall. If the justices lift the lower court injunction, it could be a signal a majority of the Court believes that the plaintiffs don't have standing to challenge the loan forgiveness program, that the program is legal, or some combination of both. If, on the other hand, the Court rules against the Biden Administration, that may well indicate a majority of the justices oppose Biden's position on both standing and the merits.
12 Republicans Support Same-Sex Marriage in Key Senate Vote
A bill that would provide federal protection to same-sex marriages cleared a crucial hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Twelve Republican senators voted to advance the bill—enough to remove the possibility of a filibuster. The 62–37 vote sets up the Respect for Marriage Act to easily pass the...
Sixth Circuit Concludes ARPA Condition on COVID Relief Violates Spending Clause
Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit issued opinions in two cases chalenging the constitutionality of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), undre which the federal government provided financial relief to states on the condition that the funds not be used to finance tax cuts. In one of the cases, Ohio v. Yellen, the court concluded the claims were moot. In the other, Kentucky v. Yellen, the court concluded that at least one of the plaintiff states had standing, and that the relevant provisions of ARPA are unconstitutional.
"Enforcing the First Amendment on Campus Won't, by Itself, Address the Problem of Academic Freedom"
I had a conversation with Prof. Anup Malani (University of Chicago Law School) about this at a conference, and asked him if he could write up his thoughts on the subject; he kindly agreed, so I'm passing them along:. A common view among those who worry about academic freedom (which...
National Injunction vs. Vacatur: The Tension Intensifies
Two days ago I wrote about the brewing battle between (1) one district court's national injunction against the lifting of Title 42 and (2) another district court's purported vacatur of Title 42. Later that day there was another development. Judge Sullivan of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia issued this minute order in the docket:
Resistant Jurors Can Help Protect Abortion Rights (No Matter What the Law Says)
Americans worried about the status of reproductive rights earned a breather last week when voters amended several state constitutions to protect access to abortion and turned away ballot proposals to criminalize the practice. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning federal protections for abortion access, those are incremental wins for pro-choicers. But the matter remains unresolved elsewhere. Among the tactics pro-choice advocates could adopt is one popular among champions of other controversial liberties: jury nullification.
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. In 2018, Mario Rosales was driving in Roswell, New Mexico, when he legally passed off-duty sheriff's deputy David Bradshaw's personal pickup truck. In a fit of road rage, Bradshaw followed Mario home, blocked him in the driveway, screamed at him, and ultimately pointed a gun at him. Bradshaw was fired and convicted of aggravated assault—but when Rosales sued him for violating his constitutional rights, a federal court granted Bradshaw qualified immunity. This week, IJ Attorney Marie Miller argued his case before the Tenth Circuit, and boy are we glad we weren't the former deputy's lawyers.
Federal court hears arguments on Alabama law banning transgender treatment
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Federal judges at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals are considering whether to allow Alabama’s law banning transgender medical treatment to take effect. The law has been blocked since May. Friday morning, lawyers argued that treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) present serious risks to children and […]
Federal Gay Marriage Bill Returns to Senate for Lame-Duck Session Vote
After suspending consideration of a bill that would legally enshrine federal recognition of same-sex marriage in September, Senate supporters yesterday announced they were moving forward again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) officially filed the Respect for Marriage Act on Monday to start the process of trying to get it passed.
States Stubbornly Slow To Fix Antiquated Alcohol Laws
Last week's election results contained many surprises, including the failure of the much-ballyhooed "red wave." Another surprising result was the unexpected difficulty that alcohol-related ballot initiatives ran into in Colorado. Coloradans had three different alcohol ballot initiatives to choose from on their ballots this year. The topics they covered ran...
The Originalist Debate About Affirmative Action
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments last month in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, which asks whether state colleges and universities should be prohibited from using race as a factor in determining admissions. Under Supreme Court precedent, when the government (including a state university) takes race into account, the government's actions are subject to "strict scrutiny," the most searching form of judicial review. To satisfy strict scrutiny review, the government must show, first, that its actions serve a "compelling interest," and, second, that its actions are "narrowly tailored" to achieve that interest. Strict scrutiny is typically a high judicial hurdle to clear.
Today in Supreme Court History: November 17, 1880
11/17/1880: The United States and China sign treaty that protects Chinese laborers residing in the United States. This treaty was implicated in Yick Wo v. Hopkins (1886).
"The Sordid Business of Dividing Us Up"
The Cato Institute's fall "Cato's Letter" newsletter publishes a speech I gave at Cato on America's racial classification system. It begins:. Racial classifications by law have been as American as apple pie, since at least the 19th century. Modern Americans tend to shake their heads with revulsion when they think about or read about the lengths that government authorities went to back in the day to determine who was black for purposes of Jim Crow laws, or who was Asian for purposes of racist immigration and naturalization laws. But the irony is that while we don't really think about it very often, racial classification dictated by government rules is more common today than probably ever before in American history. So many common activities—when you register your kid for school, when you apply for a job, when you apply for a mortgage and many other everyday occurrences—involve checking a box saying first whether you're Hispanic or not and then which racial group you consider yourself to be a member of.
Will Congress Manage To Pass Marijuana Reform During the Lame-Duck Session?
According to Gallup poll results released yesterday, 68 percent of Americans think marijuana should be legal—the same level of support that Gallup reported in 2020 and 2021. "The only place where cannabis reform is unpopular is here in the halls of Congress," Rep. Nancy Mace (R–S.C.) complained at a congressional hearing on "cannabis decriminalization" yesterday. During an interview on the Fox Business show Kennedy last night, Mace, who introduced a legalization bill last fall, sounded a more optimistic note, saying, "This is an issue where we can really come together."
Americans for 40 Years
Today marks the 40th anniversary of our becoming U.S. citizens, seven years after we arrived here from what was then the U.S.S.R. It's been an excellent 40 years for us, and many thanks to our fellow citizens for that!
After House Democrats' Midterm Defeat, Nancy Pelosi Says She'll Step Down From Congressional Leadership
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced today that she wouldn't try to lead the Democratic House minority in the new Congress but would retain her seat as a backbench member representing San Francisco. "With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next...
Court Blocks Florida Stop WOKE Act's Limits on What and How Public University Professor Can Teach
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression reports:. Today a federal court halted enforcement of key parts of Florida's "Stop WOKE Act" in the state's public universities, declaring that the law violates the First Amendment rights of students and faculty. The court ruled that the "positively dystopian" act "officially bans...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0