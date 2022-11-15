Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Calls Out 21 Savage For Nas, Album Sales Disrespect
Kodak Black and 21 Savage are setting the stage for either one helluva Verzuz showdown ... or a petty social media beef, with the string of tough talk centering around 21 dismissing Nas as irrelevant. After taking a break from Instagram, Kodak says 21 made him mad enough to return...
HipHopDX.com
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper Jeezy to take center stage at Hawks’ halftime show
ATLANTA — He’s been “way too gone” since 2015, but multiplatinum-selling artist Jeezy is making sure to “put on” for his city in an upcoming Atlanta Hawks game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The internationally-acclaimed music icon will perform...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Says He “Ran Out Of Rhymes”
NBA Youngboy admitted that he’s ran out of things to rap about. NBA Youngboy has lots of music in his lengthy catalogue. Earlier this year, the 23-year old rapper revealed plans to release ten mixtapes in 2022. In October, Youngboy released his sixth mixtape of the year, Ma’ I Got A Family. The 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape boasts only two features — from Nicki Minaj and Portland rapper Yeat.
Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammy Awards, Social Media Speaks
Social media has been sounding off following the unveiling of the 2023 Grammy Award nominations Tuesday (Nov. 15). As many beloved artists found their spot in some of the respective categories, others found themselves left out. One artist in particular that went unrecognized this year — despite dropping major hits — is Queen MC, Nicki Minaj. Although nominated 10 times for the prestigious award throughout her career, Minaj has never actually taken home a Grammy. Neither of Minaj’s 2022 smash hits, “Super Freaky Girl” or “Do We Have a Problem” received acknowledgement this year.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record...
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it didn't look like the ladies were on the same page. Kandi Burruss explained why.
Complex
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
realitytitbit.com
North West looks all grown up as she and Kim Kardashian sing to Ariana Grande
Kim Kardashian, 42, is often the star of the show when it comes to her eldest daughter North’s TikTok videos. The clips often garner millions of likes, and the most recent one to go viral has an unexpected link to Pete Davidson. The Kardashians are already getting into the...
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That
If there has been one breakout rap star to watch over the last year, it has been GloRilla. The Memphis native has taken the music world by storm as of late with hit songs such as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B. Now, she's nominated at the 2023 Grammys and things seem to be going up from here.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Appears To React To 21 Savage’s Recent Comments
The “King’s Disease III” rapper appears amused by 21 Savage’s comments. 21 Savage faced some major backlash in the past 24 hours. As usual, his appearance on Clubhouse drew controversy when he debated the relevance of Nas. A snippet of the conversation circulated online where 21 explained that he didn’t feel Nas was relevant to the current soundscape of rap. Instead, he thinks Nas simply makes quality music with a dedicated fanbase awaiting each drop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan’s Romance Isn’t “Exclusive”: Report
The socialite and her rumoured beau have been spotted together several times over the past few months. The internet has been speculating that Larsa Pippen’s apparent new beau, Marcus Jordan, is cheating on her. However, sources close to the situation are already shutting those rumours down. As you may...
HipHopDX.com
Nas Seemingly Responds To 21 Savage's 'Not Relevant' Comments
Nas has seemingly heard all the chatter surrounding 21 Savage’s comments about him no longer being relevant and issued what appeared to be response. The Queensbridge legend hit up Instagram on Tuesday (November 15) to share a photo of himself with a caption that simply read “LOVE” along with a crying laughing emoji, which caused a stir in his comments section.
From Bowie to Beyoncé: the gateway albums to get into the greatest artists
We exist in a once unimaginable world of musical abundance. The internet means that more or less the entirety of pop history is available to anyone at the touch of a button; more than 100,000 new tracks are uploaded to just one streaming service every day. Complete obscurity has been essentially eradicated: even if a song is too arcane for Spotify or Apple Music or Tidal, it is more than likely someone will have uploaded it to YouTube. Indeed, music is so abundant, the sheer volume on offer can feel overwhelming – where do you start?
BET
Grammy Nominee GloRilla Shares The Reason Behind ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ Success
GloRilla is enjoying the fruits of her labor and owes the success of her hit single “F.N.G (Let’s Go) to a 60-day cleanse. The BET Hip Hop Awards winner shared on Twitter the challenge she and a friend decided to do in March. “Me teezy & keila did...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kendrick Lamar Releases “Rich Spirit” Music Video
Kendrick Lamar shares the video for “Rich Spirit” after earning 8 Grammy nods. Following a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar returned just in time for the summer with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The latest project from Kendrick stirred up as much controversy as it did acclaim but as we approach the end of th year, it’s clear that the album stands as one of the best releases of 2022.
Complex
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Photo on Same Day as ‘Kings Disease III’ Tracklist
Nas is very aware that Jay-Z shared an image of him and all his Grammys on the same day he dropped the tracklist for Kings Disease III. “Everyone who’s in Hip Hop is familiar with your beef with Jay-Z, what it was,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah told Nas. “And I loved on here that you talk about that beef, what it was, how it disappeared, but how you’ll still text him saying ‘you know this isn’t over right?’”
