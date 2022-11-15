ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO works with multiple agencies to track down distraction theft suspects

Two men who worked together in a distraction theft at a grocery story in Palm Coast are thought to be part theft crimes across the United States. The two men and their vehicle were identified through security camera footage after having stolen a women's phone and wallet from her purse while one man distracted her; this occurred on Oct. 29, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was later stopped in Georgia on Oct. 31, and Flagler County Sheriff Office detectives were able to identify the men through information gained at the traffic stop.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Resource center for troubled children opens in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The new Volusia Family Resource Center is officially open in Daytona Beach. The facility is set to help troubled young children and their families. They can go to the facility and use resources in juvenile justice, mental health, substance abuse prevention and behavioral services. “We...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Orlando Weekly

12-year-old girl arrested in Central Florida for threatening school shooting on Snapchat

A 12-year-old was arrested in Flagler County after allegedly making threats to conduct a school shooting over Snapchat. The Indian Trails Middle School sixth grader is accused of sending messages about a potential shooting on November 15. She told members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that she had purchased gloves and was in the process of finding a gun. "Upon questioning, the student referenced plans to conduct a mass shooting at ITMS but they needed to gather supplies to use first.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Moped chase in Mims ends with shooting, arrest, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. – A man is locked up after shooting another man in the back twice while chasing the victim through Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Blair, Jr., 23, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Tuesday. Deputies said they were called to...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Volusia buildings, beaches still unsafe a week after Nicole hit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than a dozen buildings in Volusia County are still deemed unsafe a week after Hurricane Nicole hit. The storm tore up dunes on the coast, bringing the water right to the base of many buildings. With the holiday season now almost here, businesses are gearing up for a hit to beach tourism.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 73, dead after crashing homemade plane, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Florida man died shortly after crashing a single-engine homemade plane that he traded another pilot for Tuesday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport – a private facility on Maytown Road in...
OAK HILL, FL
click orlando

Charges dropped against Lake County correctional officers in 2019 inmate beating

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Charges against three Lake County correctional officers accused in the 2019 beating of an inmate have been dropped. According to a filling made on Oct. 27, the State Attorney’s Office cited “insufficient evidence to prove one or more elements of the crimes charged” against Ian Gretka, Milton Gass, Hunter Lingo and Joshua Petersilge.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

No place like dome: $1.3M hurricane-resistant home hits market in Florida Panhandle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – After a Florida couple’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan, they eventually came to a well-rounded solution. Featured this week on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a unique dome home built on the Pensacola waterfront by Bill and Margo Magenheimer is back up for sale, re-listed in July by Avast Realty Agent Bill Dyess at a current asking price of $1.3 million.
PENSACOLA, FL

