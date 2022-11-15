Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO works with multiple agencies to track down distraction theft suspects
Two men who worked together in a distraction theft at a grocery story in Palm Coast are thought to be part theft crimes across the United States. The two men and their vehicle were identified through security camera footage after having stolen a women's phone and wallet from her purse while one man distracted her; this occurred on Oct. 29, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was later stopped in Georgia on Oct. 31, and Flagler County Sheriff Office detectives were able to identify the men through information gained at the traffic stop.
2 teens arrested in Florida, accused in fatal Gwinnett market shooting
Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening in Gwinnett County that left another 16-year-old dead and a teenage girl injured, police said.
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
click orlando
Altamonte Springs officers trade gunfire with man after home invasion, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A home invasion early Friday morning in Altamonte Springs ended with an officer opening fire and a man in custody, according to police. Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Northbridge Drive just before 6 a.m., according to investigators. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
‘Never been done before:’ News 6 investigation helps lead to arrest of gas pump manipulators
ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation into gas pump manipulators by News 6 and the Orlando U.S. Secret Service office has sparked an aggressive legal salvo by state prosecutors, leading to the arrest of three Central Florida men charged with multiple counts of racketeering. Investigators tell News 6 the men...
click orlando
Resource center for troubled children opens in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The new Volusia Family Resource Center is officially open in Daytona Beach. The facility is set to help troubled young children and their families. They can go to the facility and use resources in juvenile justice, mental health, substance abuse prevention and behavioral services. “We...
12-year-old girl arrested in Central Florida for threatening school shooting on Snapchat
A 12-year-old was arrested in Flagler County after allegedly making threats to conduct a school shooting over Snapchat. The Indian Trails Middle School sixth grader is accused of sending messages about a potential shooting on November 15. She told members of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that she had purchased gloves and was in the process of finding a gun. "Upon questioning, the student referenced plans to conduct a mass shooting at ITMS but they needed to gather supplies to use first.
click orlando
Moped chase in Mims ends with shooting, arrest, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. – A man is locked up after shooting another man in the back twice while chasing the victim through Mims, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Blair, Jr., 23, was booked into the Brevard County jail on Tuesday. Deputies said they were called to...
click orlando
Volusia buildings, beaches still unsafe a week after Nicole hit
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than a dozen buildings in Volusia County are still deemed unsafe a week after Hurricane Nicole hit. The storm tore up dunes on the coast, bringing the water right to the base of many buildings. With the holiday season now almost here, businesses are gearing up for a hit to beach tourism.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 73, dead after crashing homemade plane, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Florida man died shortly after crashing a single-engine homemade plane that he traded another pilot for Tuesday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport – a private facility on Maytown Road in...
fox4now.com
Sheriff: Man could have information on Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe could have information about a missing Florida teen who was found dead in a cemetery. Deputies are trying to locate 20-year-old Richard Bryce Vincent and the 1997 Toyota 4Runner, bearing Florida License...
click orlando
Charges dropped against Lake County correctional officers in 2019 inmate beating
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Charges against three Lake County correctional officers accused in the 2019 beating of an inmate have been dropped. According to a filling made on Oct. 27, the State Attorney’s Office cited “insufficient evidence to prove one or more elements of the crimes charged” against Ian Gretka, Milton Gass, Hunter Lingo and Joshua Petersilge.
Action News Jax
FHP: Mother killed, 3 kids seriously injured in interstate crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash killed a woman and injured three kids Wednesday on State Road 20 East. STORY: Beating inflation: Don’t let the turkey carve too much money out of your wallet. According to the crash report, at approximately 6:08...
click orlando
No place like dome: $1.3M hurricane-resistant home hits market in Florida Panhandle
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – After a Florida couple’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan, they eventually came to a well-rounded solution. Featured this week on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a unique dome home built on the Pensacola waterfront by Bill and Margo Magenheimer is back up for sale, re-listed in July by Avast Realty Agent Bill Dyess at a current asking price of $1.3 million.
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers
Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers. A Palm Coast man was arrested after a verbal disturbance ended with him threatening and hitting deputies on Nov. 11 in Flagler Beach. The Flagler Beach Police Department responded to a disturbance call just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of...
Gov. DeSantis announces extra days off for Florida state employees this year
Florida gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional holiday time off for state employees.
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
Action News Jax
‘Stand your ground’ hearing in deadly St. Augustine shooting now in the hands of a judge
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A judge will have to make a decision on whether or not a deadly St. Augustine shooting was justified. Prosecutors and the attorney for Luis Casado wrapped up their arguments on Thursday, in the “stand your ground” hearing. In 2021, 37-year-old Adam Amoia...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County, Tax Collector’s Office lose lifelong public servant from a family of public servants
The words public servant and Suzette Pellicer are synonymous in Flagler County, and officials far and wide are mourning the loss of a woman who gave 57 years of her life working for the benefit of her fellow residents. “It is with deep sadness that we share this news of...
Action News Jax
Local restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax first reported on May 17, 2022, about the managers of a well-known restaurant in St. Johns County accused of hiring and harboring undocumented immigrants. In an announcement made by United States attorney Roger B. Handberg, Yanshen Huang (36 of St, Johns)...
