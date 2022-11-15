Two men who worked together in a distraction theft at a grocery story in Palm Coast are thought to be part theft crimes across the United States. The two men and their vehicle were identified through security camera footage after having stolen a women's phone and wallet from her purse while one man distracted her; this occurred on Oct. 29, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was later stopped in Georgia on Oct. 31, and Flagler County Sheriff Office detectives were able to identify the men through information gained at the traffic stop.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO