The Boston Celtics travel down south to face the New Orleans Pelicans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Celtics own the top record in the league as of now at (12-3). They started out the season hot and have kept the momentum going thanks to a huge surge from Jayson Tatum. This team made an NBA Finals run last year and was just two games away from taking it all. They are once again in a great position to make another run and if they can find a way to stay healthy (which hasn’t been the case) then who knows how far they can go.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO