NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/18/2022
The Boston Celtics travel down south to face the New Orleans Pelicans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Celtics own the top record in the league as of now at (12-3). They started out the season hot and have kept the momentum going thanks to a huge surge from Jayson Tatum. This team made an NBA Finals run last year and was just two games away from taking it all. They are once again in a great position to make another run and if they can find a way to stay healthy (which hasn’t been the case) then who knows how far they can go.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors
It’s been well known for quite some time that the Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder are heading for a split. Crowder wants a new deal that the Suns aren’t willing to give him, as they turned the starting power forward role over to Cam Johnson prior to him suffering a meniscus injury. As a result, […] The post RUMOR: Suns close to 3-team Jae Crowder trade before beating Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 thing Klay Thompson did right in big game vs. Knicks, per Steve Kerr
The floodgates ultimately didn’t open the way Klay Thompson promises they will. Still, after his encouraging performance in the Golden State Warriors’ 111-101 win over the New York Knicks on Friday, there’s reason to believe Thompson’s early-season struggles will soon subside for good. Thompson scored 20...
NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss
The Golden State Warriors dropped to 6-9 on the season after they suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to 0-8 on the road. However, Stephen Curry is trying his best to lift a team that simply just hasn’t played up to the standards they set over the past decade. In […] The post NBA Twitter goes wild as Stephen Curry drops 50 vs. Suns in blowout Warriors loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose
With hopes of returning to the playoffs, the New York Knicks are scouring the market to improve on an 8-7 start, making some current players expendable. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have “shown a willingness to discuss” trades involving some guards, including Derrick Rose. Despite being in the rotation and playing in […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Knicks’ Derrick Rose appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic
Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines for the wrong reasons following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. After the Bucks’ 110-102 defeat at the hands of the Sixers, Antetokounmpo decided to stay on the floor for a little bit more to shoot some free throws. He was 4-of-15 from the free throw […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets massive backlash after tossing ladder to the floor in loss to Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers among several teams looking into Miles Bridges situation for possible signing
Several teams are interested in pursuing restricted free agent Miles Bridges, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Bridges played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the 6-6 small forward averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month.
Doc Rivers’ MVP in Sixers win vs. Giannis Antetokounmo, Bucks — and it isn’t Joel Embiid
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers picked up an improbable win against the Milwaukee Bucks at home to push their winning streak to three games. With a final score of 110-102, the Sixers dominated in the second half despite not having James Harden or Tobias Harris and losing Tyrese Maxey for the second half after he injured his foot.
Crazy stat proves Lauri Markkanen is Jazz’s X-factor
The Utah Jazz ended their three-game skid with a big win against the Phoenix Suns, and it’s thanks in large part to Lauri Markkanen. Devin Booker exploded for a near triple-double of 49 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists for the Suns. On an other day, such performance would have led to an easy Phoenix win. But on Friday night, with Markkanen stepping up big time for the Jazz with his own scoring explosion plus a clutch bucket.
‘They say you be cappin’: Lakers star LeBron James hilariously called out by Jalen Ramsey for outrageous Rams claim
LeBron James isn’t only one of the best basketball players to ever play the sport. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar excels in pretty much everything he does, which apparently, includes NFL Madden as well. During The Shop’scoverage of TNF, LeBron came out with an audacious claim about the Los...
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take
Currently holding a 9-7 record while also having to deal with a handful of injuries to start the season, the Toronto Raptors aren’t exactly one of the most feared in the NBA right now. Be that as it may, Fred VanVleet is confident that his team is going to step up to the plate when […] The post Raptors star Fred VanVleet puts the NBA on notice with bold playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Hawks star John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks executed a magnificent trade in the offseason to acquire star Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. This campaign has started excellently as they are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but before even reaching the first 20 games, more trade rumors are circulating about one of the key pieces of the squad. Once again, John Collins is in the middle of more trade rumors, this time linking him to West powerhouse Phoenix Suns.
The true story of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ladder toss incident, revealed
Giannis Antetokounmpo went viral on Friday after he seemingly vented his frustration on Wells Fargo Center employees after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers. On the videos circulating online, Giannis was seen pushing a ladder to the ground after he was not allowed to shoot free throws. Well, at least that was what […] The post The true story of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ladder toss incident, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been the subject of trade rumors ever since he and the Suns decided that it’d be best for both parties to part ways in the meantime as they look for a resolution to their issues. In fact, a trade involving the 6’6 forward might be imminent, as reports came […] The post RUMOR: Team ‘most likely’ to land Suns forward Jae Crowder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis’ bold message to Darvin Ham before 2022-23 season
Los Angeles Lakers’ center Anthony Davis is living in the paint 13 games into the 2022-23 season. That’s exactly where the Lakers want him — and where he wants to be. AD — who has exclusively played center amid Ham’s four-out, one-in system — has curtailed his jumpers (he’s 4-of-16 from 3) and made a concerted effort to dominate around the hoop. Of AD’s 214 shot attempts, 94 have come at the rim, of which he’s converted 75.5%. He leads the NBA in points in the paint (12.3) and is third in the NBA in paint touches per game (11.0), per NBA.com.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s ‘dirty’ body check on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo draws mixed reactions from NBA Twitter
Friday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers was not short in action. The contest pitted two of the best players in the game today in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, and the two superstars battled it out in what turned out to be a close encounter.
