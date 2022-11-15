Here’s Where to Get Your Cultural Fix in Chester County

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Street Gallery is one of the many cultural sites in Chester County.Image via Church Street Gallery.

Chester County is full of an abundant cultural community. From theaters to museums—there’s countless sites to visit to get a creative fix. Here are a few places to check out in Chester County, according to Main Line Today.  

Wayne  

118 North

This intimate music venue, bar and restaurant is new to the scene. Guests can enjoy musicians from all genres over dinner and cocktails.  

Wayne Arts Center

This center has served as a home to local artists since 1931. It features exhibits and hundreds of classes and workshops. The Summer Art Camp has over 1,700 children enroll every year. 

West Chester  

Church Street Gallery

Visitors and their pups can see the work of West Chester artists at this gallery. That’s right! Dogs are welcome in this venue.  

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center

This non-profit theater was established in 2017 and has become the primary destination for performing arts in the county, according to its website.  It hosts live performances from world class actors through theatre, music and dance. Catch “The Butterfingers Angel” starting Nov. 30.  

Antique Ice Tool Museum

Take a trip back in time to the stone bank barn that is now home to ice tool artifacts. This niche museum gives a history of the rise and fall of the ice industry. It has the largest private collection of antique ice tools in the U.S.  

Malvern  

Gallery 222

This art and event space is a place for emerging artists to make their debut. The mixed-use venue’s backyard and garden is popular with guests.  

People’s Light

This cultural center features top talent on its seven-acre campus. It’s one of the largest professional non-profit theaters in the state.  Catch “Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto” starting Nov. 16.

Phoenixville 

Steel City Coffeehouse

Guests can sip on some brews (both from beans and hops) while enjoying the many talents the open-mic nights and live performances have to offer. The menu is vegan and gluten free and the coffeeshop is open seven days a week.  

Read more about Chester County cultural sites in Main Line Today.

