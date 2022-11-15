Read full article on original website
Lido DAO’s LDO officially launches on Coinbase- What this means for investors
Lido Finance’s LDO is now available on Coinbase. Will this development trigger an influx of new demand for LDO?. Lido Finance and its native token LDO are still relatively young in the crypto market. This means there is still a lot of untapped potential, especially now that it has established itself as one of the top staking platforms. Its latest announcement may help it actualize its adoption goals.
Bitcoin: Assessing what’s in store for BTC short-term holders
Bitcoin’s social activity continues to climb. However, this should not be taken as a bullish sign as the outlook remains predominantly bearish. Data from the cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush revealed a surge in Bitcoin’s [BTC] social activity following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to LunarCrush,...
Circle reveals level of exposure to FTX; should USDC holders be worried?
Circle has alluded to over $10 million exposure to FTX. It also hinted at the loss suffered due to Binance’s auto conversion. In a recent Twitter post, Circle’s Jeremy Allaire said that USDC only had a small amount of exposure to FTX. He did not specify in the thread in what capacity or how much money was at stake.
Tron: Decoding what lies ahead for TRX holders amid the FTX turmoil
Tron’s weekly stats revealed growth in many aspects. Tron [TRX] recently posted its weekly report, in which it mentioned all the notable updates regarding its blockchain. In the tweet, Tron announced some new information that looked pretty promising; its blockchain height exceeded 45.83 million. Not only this, but the...
BTC enters another phase of low volatility; here’s what investors should expect
Bitcoin’s price action may be headed for another period of inactivity. Why Bitcoin demand has failed to manifest strongly despite the discounted price. Not so long ago (September), Bitcoin went through a period of low volatility. This stage was characterized by low demand and limited directional price movement. Its performance after last week’s crash suggests that it may already be in for another low-volatility phase.
Bitcoin [BTC] short-traders ravage the market as whales intensify accumulation
In spite of persistent price decline, Bitcoin whales continue to accumulate. However, on-chain data suggested that most might be accumulating to short the king coin. Currently trading at a two-year low, Bitcoin [BTC] whales have ramped up the accumulation, on-chain data showed. According to CryptoQuant analyst Dan Lim, as BTC’s...
AAVE investors looking for short-term profits must target these levels
Whales double down their stablecoin holding in favor of Aave in the last two days. AAVE broke previous support levels and showed strong bearish momentum in the last few days. However, a retest of the $56.6 support level suggested that the bulls may have secured a zone for a potential price recovery.
Binance Coin [BNB] traders can attempt to enter a risky long position at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish, and a move above $282 can signal a small move north. Binance Coin has been severely volatile in November. The price fell from...
FTT, CRO, HT – The state of exchange tokens after FTX’s collapse is…
Whales and sharks made massive moves for HT FTT and CRO. Most traders lost money while reducing their exposure as volume in profit declined. After the FTX mishap, the crypto-community’s faith in centralized exchanges has begun to dwindle. One of the clear examples of this would be the current state of CEX tokens such as FTX, HTT, and CRO.
stETH sees growth in APR, yet fails to deliver on the price front because…
StETH clinched an all-time high in its APR since the Merge. Recent market downturn caused by FTX’s collapse has made it hard for its price to see much positivity. stETH, the tokenized form of staked Ether native to Lido Finance, saw a jump in its annual percentage rate (APR) to an all-time high of 10.7% since the Merge. This, according to data shared by Delphi Digital.
Uniswap web usage soars as crypto traders transition to self-custody
Demand for self-custody pushes triggers for more Uniswap utility. UNI’s long-term outlook has improved after last week’s events. Uniswap just announced that the number of users on its web app recently soared to a new 2022 high. This outcome is unsurprising considering that recent events revealed that many centralized exchanges may not have adequate reserves.
Evaluating the state of Solana [SOL] ecosystem post FTX demise
TVL held on Solana has declined by over 60%. User activity across the network also fell. SOL offered no respite to users as it has since fallen by 62%. Severely impacted by the sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, total value locked (TVL) held across decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols housed within the Solana [SOL] network has since declined by 67%, data from DefiLlama revealed.
Bitcoin Cash: Why a small move upward could offer a BCH shorting opportunity
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish for BCH on higher timeframes. A move past $110 toward $115 would likely be a place of interest for bulls and bears. Over...
Shiba Inu has a bearish bias; here is where traders can enter short positions
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu has a bearish market structure on the daily timeframe. The weighted sentiment behind SHIB has been negative recently. Bitcoin was trading at $16.8k at press time and...
How Uniswap [UNI] is emerging victorious in the current bear market
Uniswap witnessed a massive surge in terms of social mentions and engagements. The revenue collected by it grew, however, the daily active users declined. In light of the FTX debacle, the entire focus of the market has been gradually shifting toward popular DEXs. According to recent data provided by LunarCrush, a social media analytics firm, out of all the DEXs, Uniswap has been gaining massive attention from long-term investors.
Bitcoin, FTX, and impact of the exchange’s collapse on BTC HODLer conviction
Bitcoin’s price was gravely impacted by the failure of FTX. On-chain metrics suggested a shift in HODLer’s behavior. The sudden collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire left the general cryptocurrency dealing with significant losses. The effects of the events between 6 -14 November 2022 could be compared to the collapse of Mt Gox in 2012.
QNT could be a long-term bet for your bear market portfolio, here’s why
QNT had a surge in the number of daily active addresses in October but November had the highest address activity. QNT’s recent low is a significant premium from its $40.1 YTD low which it achieved in June. If you are looking for cryptocurrencies to add to your portfolio for...
Australia’s ASE scraps blockchain project despite $170M investment
The Australian Securities Exchange has announced that it will no longer be going forward with its much-anticipated CHESS replacement project. The project sought to replace the exchange’s 25 year-old Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS), which is primarily used to manage transactions and keep track of shareholdings. 5 years...
Binance secures Abu Dhabi regulator’s green light to offer crypto-services
Abu Dhabi has granted regulatory approval to leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance to offer its crypto-services to professional clients. The exchange received a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). “We look forward to supporting Binance’s operations and R&D in...
Ripple draws closer to dominating the global cross-border remittance industry
Ripple expands its ODL presence into Africa through MFS Africa. Why Ripple’s approach for the African rollout has targeted a mobile payment gateway. Ripple has continued to expand its ODL services through the rollout of new corridors across different global regions. Its latest announcement revealed that ODL is now available in Africa through a partnership with MFS Africa.
