Read full article on original website
Related
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket launch on Nov. 16?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT).
Liftoff! NASA launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration
NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis. "This is the next beginning, this is the Artemis generation," added Nelson, who said he watched the launch from the roof of the rocket assembly building along with a group of astronauts.
NASA shares first view of Earth from Artemis I Moon rocket
Following the successful launch of NASA’s most powerful rocket in the world — the Space Launch System (SLS) — the public space agency's Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon, marking the first such mission in 50 years.
'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month
A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
NASA water-hunting moon cubesat ready to launch with SpaceX
NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission will deploy a small satellite to skim the moon's surface and use lasers to search for water ice in lunar craters.
Astronomers discovered a mysterious solar system that’s nothing like ours
Earlier this month, astronomers announced the discovery of an old solar system located just 90 light-years from Earth. The mysterious solar system, which is believed to be the oldest we know of so far, lies around a white dwarf star, the remnants of a system long lost to time and space. Now, though, scientists say that this solar system may have been very different from our own.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
Artemis 1's Orion capsule fires engine for 1st time on way to the moon
NASA's moon-bound Orion space capsule fired its main engine for the first time about 8 hours after the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to adjust its trajectory and check out the system.
AOL Corp
NASA heads back to moon with Artemis I launch
Fifty years after the final Apollo moon mission, NASA has embarked on a crucial first step toward returning astronauts to the lunar surface. The agency launched its new megarocket and space capsule on a mission to the moon Wednesday in an uncrewed test flight known as Artemis I. The huge rocket blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:48 a.m. ET.
ZDNet
As Artemis readies for launch, NASA's tiny CubeSat leads the way
As NASA gears up for the Artemis I launch on Wednesday morning, a small cube satellite has reached its intended orbit at the Moon, playing a small but important role in the return to the Moon. NASA's Artemis 1 mission management team on Sunday gave the all clear for the...
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
Moment Nasa successfully launches Artemis I mission into space after months of delays
Nasa has successfully launched its Artemis I mission into space on the third attempt after technical issues led to months of delay.This video shows the spacecraft, which will take a trip around the moon, finally blasting off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.It was originally due to launch in August, but poor weather conditions and gas leaks caused repeated delays.Now that the most powerful rocket in history has lifted off, Nasa says it will pave the way forward for human exploration on the moon and Mars.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Trump launches 2024 presidential campaignMoment divers find Challenger shuttle wreckage 37 years after Nasa tragedyNasa finds largest meteor impact crater on Mars since beginning of planet exploration
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission still on track for Nov. 16 launch after storm
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket survived Hurricane Nicole's wrath in good shape and remains on track to launch on Nov. 16, agency officials said.
NASA assessing damage to Artemis 1 moon rocket from Tropical Storm Nicole
NASA has begun assessing the potential damage to its Artemis 1 moon rocket from Tropical Storm Nicole, which slammed into Florida's Space Coast on Thursday (Nov. 10).
Flying Magazine
The Little Eclipse Concept Jet That Almost Was
The Eclipse 400/Concept Jet performing at EAA AirVenture 2008 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet. A sleek, low-wing, V-tail jet with a single engine mounted in a dorsal pod, the two aircraft share the same layout and look nearly identical. But in fact, the aircraft pictured is the sole Eclipse 400, and flew a full year before the Vision Jet’s maiden flight.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s CAPSTONE Spacecraft Arrives to Orbit at the Moon
NASA’s CAPSTONE spacecraft arrived at its orbit at the Moon Sunday evening, as confirmed by the CAPSTONE mission operations team. The microwave oven–sized CubeSat completed an initial orbit insertion maneuver, firing its thrusters to put the spacecraft into orbit, at 7:39 p.m. EST (4:39 p.m. PST). CAPSTONE, short...
NASA's First SLS Flight Is A Success As Artemis 1 Sends Orion Spacecraft To The Moon
Artemis I, a historic NASA mission overcame multiple obstacles, including Hurricane Nicole, for a successful launch in the early morning hours of November 16. In today's liftoff at the Kennedy Space Center, the Space Launch System (SLS), a NASA-described "mega-rocket" and reportedly the most powerful space vessel in the world, exited our atmosphere with the Orion spacecraft in tow. Orion, which is built to carry a crew but was unmanned for this test flight, separated from the rocket after a 90-minute flight to continue its journey to the Moon, NASA reported.
Ars Technica
The first cubesat to fly and operate at the Moon has successfully arrived
After a journey of nearly five months, taking it far beyond the Moon and back, the little CAPSTONE spacecraft has successfully entered into lunar orbit. "We received confirmation that CAPSTONE arrived in near-rectilinear halo orbit, and that is a huge, huge step for the agency," said NASA's chief of exploration systems development, Jim Free, on Sunday evening. "It just completed its first insertion burn a few minutes ago. And over the next few days they'll continue to refine its orbit, and be the first cubesat to fly and operate at the Moon."
Comments / 0