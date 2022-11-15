Nasa has successfully launched its Artemis I mission into space on the third attempt after technical issues led to months of delay.This video shows the spacecraft, which will take a trip around the moon, finally blasting off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.It was originally due to launch in August, but poor weather conditions and gas leaks caused repeated delays.Now that the most powerful rocket in history has lifted off, Nasa says it will pave the way forward for human exploration on the moon and Mars.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Trump launches 2024 presidential campaignMoment divers find Challenger shuttle wreckage 37 years after Nasa tragedyNasa finds largest meteor impact crater on Mars since beginning of planet exploration

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO