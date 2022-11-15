ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Liftoff! NASA launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration

NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis. "This is the next beginning, this is the Artemis generation," added Nelson, who said he watched the launch from the roof of the rocket assembly building along with a group of astronauts.
KENTUCKY STATE
Maya Devi

'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month

A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
BGR.com

Astronomers discovered a mysterious solar system that’s nothing like ours

Earlier this month, astronomers announced the discovery of an old solar system located just 90 light-years from Earth. The mysterious solar system, which is believed to be the oldest we know of so far, lies around a white dwarf star, the remnants of a system long lost to time and space. Now, though, scientists say that this solar system may have been very different from our own.
AOL Corp

NASA heads back to moon with Artemis I launch

Fifty years after the final Apollo moon mission, NASA has embarked on a crucial first step toward returning astronauts to the lunar surface. The agency launched its new megarocket and space capsule on a mission to the moon Wednesday in an uncrewed test flight known as Artemis I. The huge rocket blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:48 a.m. ET.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
ZDNet

As Artemis readies for launch, NASA's tiny CubeSat leads the way

As NASA gears up for the Artemis I launch on Wednesday morning, a small cube satellite has reached its intended orbit at the Moon, playing a small but important role in the return to the Moon. NASA's Artemis 1 mission management team on Sunday gave the all clear for the...
The Independent

Moment Nasa successfully launches Artemis I mission into space after months of delays

Nasa has successfully launched its Artemis I mission into space on the third attempt after technical issues led to months of delay.This video shows the spacecraft, which will take a trip around the moon, finally blasting off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.It was originally due to launch in August, but poor weather conditions and gas leaks caused repeated delays.Now that the most powerful rocket in history has lifted off, Nasa says it will pave the way forward for human exploration on the moon and Mars.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch moment Trump launches 2024 presidential campaignMoment divers find Challenger shuttle wreckage 37 years after Nasa tragedyNasa finds largest meteor impact crater on Mars since beginning of planet exploration
FLORIDA STATE
Flying Magazine

The Little Eclipse Concept Jet That Almost Was

The Eclipse 400/Concept Jet performing at EAA AirVenture 2008 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet. A sleek, low-wing, V-tail jet with a single engine mounted in a dorsal pod, the two aircraft share the same layout and look nearly identical. But in fact, the aircraft pictured is the sole Eclipse 400, and flew a full year before the Vision Jet’s maiden flight.
OSHKOSH, WI
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s CAPSTONE Spacecraft Arrives to Orbit at the Moon

NASA’s CAPSTONE spacecraft arrived at its orbit at the Moon Sunday evening, as confirmed by the CAPSTONE mission operations team. The microwave oven–sized CubeSat completed an initial orbit insertion maneuver, firing its thrusters to put the spacecraft into orbit, at 7:39 p.m. EST (4:39 p.m. PST). CAPSTONE, short...
SlashGear

NASA's First SLS Flight Is A Success As Artemis 1 Sends Orion Spacecraft To The Moon

Artemis I, a historic NASA mission overcame multiple obstacles, including Hurricane Nicole, for a successful launch in the early morning hours of November 16. In today's liftoff at the Kennedy Space Center, the Space Launch System (SLS), a NASA-described "mega-rocket" and reportedly the most powerful space vessel in the world, exited our atmosphere with the Orion spacecraft in tow. Orion, which is built to carry a crew but was unmanned for this test flight, separated from the rocket after a 90-minute flight to continue its journey to the Moon, NASA reported.
Ars Technica

The first cubesat to fly and operate at the Moon has successfully arrived

After a journey of nearly five months, taking it far beyond the Moon and back, the little CAPSTONE spacecraft has successfully entered into lunar orbit. "We received confirmation that CAPSTONE arrived in near-rectilinear halo orbit, and that is a huge, huge step for the agency," said NASA's chief of exploration systems development, Jim Free, on Sunday evening. "It just completed its first insertion burn a few minutes ago. And over the next few days they'll continue to refine its orbit, and be the first cubesat to fly and operate at the Moon."

Comments / 0

Community Policy