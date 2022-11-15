Read full article on original website
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
vucommodores.com
Dores Sprint Past Eagles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence scored 17 points and Vanderbilt basketball limited Morehead State to 27 percent shooting from the floor in picking up a 76-43 victory over the Eagles Friday at Memorial Gymnasium. Lawrence hit 8 of 11 shots from the floor and added five rebounds, with his...
vucommodores.com
Lim Named Tennessee Girls’ Junior Player of the Year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Golf Association announced Friday that Vanderbilt freshman Lynn Lim has been named the 2022 Girls’ Junior Player of the Year. From Gallatin, Lim joins Rachel Heck, Sophie Linder, Alexandra Farnsworth and Kendall Martindale as the only multi-time Girls’ Junior Player of the Year award winners.
vucommodores.com
Dores Rule Governors, 70-61
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored all 22 of her points in the second half and Marnelle Garraud finished with 11, including the 1,000th point of her career, as Vanderbilt defeated Austin Peay 70-61 on Thursday night at Memorial Gymnasium. The Commodores improved to 5-0 for the first time...
vucommodores.com
Special Teams, Walk-Ons Key Components for Commodores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright threw what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass to Will Sheppard on Saturday at Kentucky, there was only one thing running through Jack Barton’s mind. “I just knew that the kickoff team had to go back out there,...
vucommodores.com
Five for Friday: Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt plays its penultimate home game of the season at 11 a.m. Saturday when Florida pays a visit to FirstBank Stadium. Vandy (4-6, 1-5 SEC) is coming off a resounding 24-21 win at Kentucky last time out. The Commodores broke long losing streaks to SEC teams, Power 5 conference teams and in league road games thanks to a last-minute touchdown pass in Lexington.
vucommodores.com
Dores Out in Front After Day 1 in Delaware
MILLSBORO, Del. — Vanderbilt used a powerful rally to overcome a chilly start and leads the 18-team field after the first day of Maryland-Eastern Shore’s Hawk Classic. Delaware State is in second and North Carolina A&T third. The Commodores won their last four matches after struggling in their...
vucommodores.com
Back to Nash
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (1-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES (2-2, 0-0 OVC) Vanderbilt returns to Nashville to take on Morehead State out of the Ohio Valley Conference on Friday night. The Commodores are 1-2 on the season, most recently defeating Temple by an 89-87 final score in overtime on Tuesday...
vucommodores.com
Managing Progress
As student managers, Katelyn Parham and Rhylee Tucker bring out the best in their teams. As young Native Americans, their voices make Vanderbilt better. Katelyn Parham grew up in Texas—which is to say, she grew up with football. In her family, all other activities stopped when the games began...
vucommodores.com
Former Vandy AD Hoolahan Passes Away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vanderbilt athletic director Paul Hoolahan died Wednesday at the age of 72. Hoolahan took over the athletic department when Roy Kramer left to serve as commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. During his tenure at Vanderbilt, Hoolahan led a significant modernization and improvement of the department’s business operation, fundraising efforts and facilities.
vucommodores.com
Commodores Face Wildcats in Cali Showdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — That next big hurdle is on the horizon out in Hollywood. The Commodores are poised to try to make some history this weekend. “Really proud of how far our team has come this year,” Vanderbilt head coach Darren Ambrose said. “It’s thrilling to be able to stand here today and we’re a game away from advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time in the program’s history.
