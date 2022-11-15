Read full article on original website
Product launch: the Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), providing the world’s lowest-cost, zero-carbon industrial heat
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Rondo Energy, a leading provider of zero-carbon industrial heat, today announced commercial availability of two models of its revolutionary Rondo Heat Battery (RHB), the RHB100 and RHB300. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005386/en/ RHB300 (Graphic: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Solar industry requests that Commerce throw out the tariff case
People on the Move: Clean Energy Associates, Stracker, EDP Renewables, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance. Philadelphia Solar partners with Translucent to build solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S. Joint venture with Translucent Energy moves Jordan-based Philadelphia Solar’s planned U.S. manufacturing facility closer to reality.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert
Avantus, formerly 8minute Energy, partnered with wildlife services to protect desert lands by retiring grazing rights on more than 215,000 acres. The company is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the Onyx Conservation project. Onyx will conserve and permanently dedicate the area in Kern County to wildlife forage.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Urban Racking to focus on rooftop solar canopies in U.S. metropolitan markets
Urban Energy, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based distributed energy project developer, recently launched a solar racking business focused on deploying rooftop solar canopies in U.S. metropolitan markets. The new business, called Urban Racking, formed in conjunction with the construction of Urban Energy’s first solar canopy system in Brooklyn, N.Y. Located in...
RideApart
This Massive Barn Find Bike Collection Filled Five Shipping Containers
There’s something immensely appealing about the idea of a barn find, isn’t there? The idea that a solid machine has just been left sitting somewhere, due to circumstances completely out of its control—and that you’re the person who can lovingly bring it back to life is downright enticing. Granted, it takes a certain kind of person who’s into a fixer-upper lifestyle, but if that’s you, then you know what I mean.
Phys.org
Researchers unlock light-matter interactions on sub-nanometer scales, leading to 'picophotonics'
Researchers at Purdue University have discovered new waves with picometer-scale spatial variations of electromagnetic fields that can propagate in semiconductors like silicon. The research team, led by Dr. Zubin Jacob, Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Department of Physics and Astronomy, published their findings in Physical Review Applied in a paper titled "Picophotonics: Anomalous Atomistic Waves in Silicon."
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar PV Sidewalks: A pedestrian’s guide to grid intermittency solutions
The universe of novel lamppost and sidewalk-mounted solar PV solutions appears to be dominated by more busts than success stories. However, one Canadian company that recently deployed a 323-foot stretch of solar on a sidewalk on a Tampa, Florida street corner hopes to buck the trend of ineffective grid intermittency solutions.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Is hydrogen about to have its solar moment?
Longi Green Energy, the world’s largest solar panel producer, has been instrumental in driving solar to become the “cheapest energy in history,” according to the IEA. The company is now joining a wide field of competitors as it sets its sights on hydrogen electrolyzers. Looking at the...
AdWeek
Horizon Media Expands With Launch of Sports Marketing and Brand Experience Agency
Horizon Media has launched a new offering, Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E), the latest in a series of strategic moves by the media agency. HS&E will be led by David Levy, founder of Back Nine Ventures, LLC and former president of Turner, and Chris Weil, former chair and CEO of Momentum Worldwide. They will serve as co-CEOs and equity partners in the new venture.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Enel North America to build 3 GW solar module manufacturing facility in U.S.
Enel North America affiliate 3Sun USA is scouring the U.S. for locations to build a 3 GW bifacial solar module and cell manufacturing facility with plans to scale up production at the facility to 6 GW per year. Construction at the yet undisclosed location is to begin in the first...
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative to Address Ethereum’s Former Proof of Work Carbon Emissions
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- This afternoon at COP27, the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005708/en/ COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative to Address Ethereum’s Former Proof of Work Carbon Emissions (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Lithium-ion database of North American supply chain from raw materials through battery packs
The effort underway in the United States to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030 is placing increased emphasis on going “all electric”. The electrification of transportation is well underway, but is creating a huge demand for battery energy storage. With China dominating the lithium market, it’s time to shore up the domestic production of lithium.
insideevs.com
Geely Showcases SEA-M Platform Used By Waymo's Zeekr Robotaxi
Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group has unveiled its SEA-M architecture that will be used by future driverless mobility products, starting with the Zeekr robotaxi for Waymo. Derived from Geely's original Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the SEA-M architecture supports a range of future mobility products including robotaxis, multi-purpose vehicles, and logistics vehicles.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Proposed HVDC macrogrid to transmit low-cost renewable power
Modeling firm Vibrant Clean Energy (VCE) has proposed a transmission “overlay” for the contiguous U.S., with about 210 underground high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines, 70 nodes, and underwater lines along nearly the entire coastline, as shown in the image above. HVDC transmission can deliver power over long...
Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
Review: The Modestly Priced Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 Wireless Earbuds Are Chock Full of Premium Features
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Whether you’re flush with cash or always keeping an eye on your budget, price is an important factor in any purchase. That’s especially true when looking at something like the best wireless earbuds because there are so many out there that appear to do the same thing, albeit with a $200 difference when it comes to the price tag. That’s probably why so many people tend to favor the best cheap earbuds instead because not everyone needs world-altering sound quality and features...
AdWeek
Sandhya Devanathan Becomes Head of Meta India
Looking to stabilize its business in India following the departures of three key executives, Meta said Thursday that Sandhya Devanathan is being promoted to head and vice president of Meta India. Devanathan joined then-Facebook in 2016, helping to build out its businesses and teams in Singapore and Vietnam and its...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Intersect Power orders 4.9 GW of First Solar modules
First Solar signed an additional agreement with power producer Intersect Power for the delivery of 4.9 GW of thin-film modules to be deployed from 2025 to 2029. Combined with an initial agreement signed in July for 2.4 GW of First Solar modules, the add-on order brings the total commitment for Intersect to 7.3 GW of modules procured.
pv-magazine-usa.com
REC Silicon Q3 report reveals 24.7% dip in polysilicon sales
REC Silicon ASA, a producer of silicon materials to the PV and electronics market, sold 299 metric tons of polysilicon in Q3, a decrease of 24.7% from 397 metric tons sold in the same quarter a year ago. Silicon gas segment sales were down about 19.5% in the same timeframe to 586 MT in Q3 22 from 728 MT in Q3 21.
CNBC
Palo Alto Networks CEO: Cost-cutting customers are coming to us in tough economy
"The silver lining in the current environment is that we're having more consolidation conversations —because suddenly, the number one priority in addition to being secure is: 'Can you help me do that without me increasing costs?'" he told Jim Cramer. Brewing macroeconomic uncertainty driven by persistent inflation, the Federal...
