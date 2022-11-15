ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

mainebiz.biz

Waterville grant program now open to help revamp downtown businesses

A local grant program is accepting applications from business owners who want to help improve the visual appeal of downtown Waterville storefronts by restoring the buildings to their original, historic exteriors and boost the businesses' appearance. Since the Central Maine Growth Council's Facade and Building Improvement Grant began in 2019,...
WATERVILLE, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor Senior Citizen Taxpayer Assistance Program

If you are a Bar Harbor resident, who is 65 years or older, and lived in Bar Harbor for 5 consecutive years, you may be eligible for the Senior Taxpayer Assistance Program which provides property tax relief to low-income senior citizens. The application deadline is December 1, 2022. To fill...
BAR HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Go a Little Nuts in Downtown Camden

As you prepare for Thanksgiving, be sure to pick up some nuts from the Camden Rotary Club’s sales table in downtown Camden on Saturday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 23. What could be finer than presenting a bag of scrumptious holiday nuts to whoever’s cooking dinner for you on the big day? Nuts are also available at the Penobscot Bay Y, Camden National Bank (Downtown Camden, Camden Square, Rockland, and Union), TD Bank (Camden), and First National Bank (Downtown Camden). All sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
CAMDEN, ME
wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Hancock County Sheriff’s Charities and County Commissioners Team up to Keep Maine Warm

Mainers are going to be facing a severe crisis this winter. The price of home heating oil is fluctuating between $6 and $7 a gallon. For Mainers who are heating with heating oil, that means a tankful of home heating oil will cost close to $1000. We have been blessed with the mild fall, but now with temperatures dipping into the 20's and snow, furnaces are kicking on.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location

ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WPFO

City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub

BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Shovelers Wanted for Bar Harbor Shoveling Program

Kudos to the Bar Harbor Age Friendly Committee for coming up with this program! It's something that should be done in every community throughout Maine! To that extent, if you are in Hancock and Washington County and start a program like this, please email me and I would be happy to promote it for you both on-air and online!
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday December 10th

The 8th Annual Witham Family Hotels Charitable Christmas Event is Saturday, December 10th at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel and Events Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a FREE event, but families are asked to bring a donation. You could bring a new unwrapped toy for the Maine Seacoast Mission's Christmas Program or a gently used coat for H.O.M.E Inc who distributes warm clothing to folks in need in Hancock County.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
nationalfisherman.com

A death in the family

On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
OWLS HEAD, ME
mainebiz.biz

With holiday shopping season coming up, Waterville unveils revamped downtown

For the last two years, Waterville residents and store owners have endured a $11.2 million downtown revitalization, with its construction noise, dust and barriers. But with the holiday shopping season set to officially kick off on Black Friday, the city this week will unveil completed streetscaping and a new, two-way traffic pattern.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer will spend two years behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a former client. Dale Thistle, 75, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday afternoon. Thistle was found guilty of theft by misappropriation back in July. He pocketed about $290,000...
NEWPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
