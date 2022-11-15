Read full article on original website
Related
Pierre Cardin Looking to Young Designers for a Boost
Like many designer houses, Pierre Cardin is tapping into the talents of young creatives. The designer company staged a fashion show Wednesday at the Consulate General of France in New York City to celebrate the winner of the Pierre Cardin Young Designers Contest. Hundreds had initially offered submissions for the competition, which was held in honor of the centenary of Cardin’s birth. Organizers decided on 10 finalists, who participated in a showdown to reimagine the futuristic vision of the designer, whose 70-year career spanned a slew of categories.More from WWDMuseum at FIT Honors Maria Grazia Chiuri With 2022 Couture Council Award...
Can Fast Fashion Compete With Entry-level Luxury Brands?
MILAN — When the TikTok account @trendswithtate posted a video commenting on a Massimo Dutti shearling coat that was retailing at $2,000 on the brand’s website, comments and likes soared, reaching almost 50,000 interactions. “I honestly would have never expected my video to blow up,” Tate Morrison, the creator behind the account, told WWD. Commenters on the video were either pointing out that they would never buy a coat that costs so much from a fast-fashion brand, or praising Massimo Dutti for its bold move.More from WWDSavage x Fenty Vol. 4 With Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp, Taraji P. Johnson &...
Dr. Martens Takes a Sustainable Stride
Dr. Martens is hitting the holiday season with three new offerings. The footwear brand and Swedish label Our Legacy will debut their inaugural collection of the iconic 1461 Oxford, utilizing the Stockholm-based brand’s Work Shop initiative to refit and rework Dr. Martens’ leftover deadstock into all-new pairs. Committing to Our Legacy Work Shop’s values of upcycling and sustainability, its first collaboration with Dr. Martens features the classic 1461 silhouette, built from reused offcuts of leather from Dr. Martens’ staple tanneries—the Chicago-based Horween Leather Co., and Leeds-based C. F. Stead and Co. From Horween comes the heavyweight Chromexcel leather, which is then combined...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Pop-up shop in Nordstrom at UTC Mall showcases luxury fashion made in Mexico
SAN DIEGO — Feel good, luxury fashion. That’s what a fashion influencer in San Diego calls the designs at a pop-up shop inside the Nordstrom at UTC Mall this weekend, when it will be your chance to see luxury fashion made in Mexico. Linda Waisboard started her fashion...
hypebeast.com
eYe Junya Watanabe MAN Gives The North Face Nuptse Jacket a New Look
First introduced in 1992, The North Face’s Nuptse jacket has since become an iconic silhouette for the brand. Named after the namesake mountain a mile southwest of Mt. Everest, the jacket is constructed with lightweight down feathers and fitted with a snow and rain-repellent finish, while striking the perfect balance of breathability and insulation for its wearers.
Designer Rebecca Taylor Unveils New Brand, A’Court
Designer and creative director Rebecca Taylor on Tuesday is marking her return with the debut of her new, self-funded fashion label, A’Court. “It’s called A’Court, which is my middle name and is a family name,” Taylor said during a New York preview appointment of the brand’s first edition capsule. “I love it because it doesn’t sound like a boy’s or girl’s name and I wanted to do a collection that reflected more of who I am. I’ve always been a bit more tomboy, ironically. I started in the ’90s — you turn down various roads and then you end up at a certain place…this was a time for me to be able to reset and come back to what I really felt passionate about. There are those key things that never leave me: beautiful shirting with feminine detail, and inspiration of Victorian [dress] of Victorian novels and how Victorian women lived.”
Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?
PARIS — As Cop27 comes to a close on Friday, government negotiators remain bogged down in technical details and competing geopolitical issues. But the fashion industry was keen to set its own agenda, with a series of announcements from industry players that focused on the important role of using private sector money to channel resources and tackle climate change.
Maison Margiela Expands Retail Footprint, Opens Renovated Milan Flagship
MILAN — Maison Margiela continues to steadily grow, but Renzo Rosso, founder of parent company OTB, likes to think of the brand as a “niche and increasingly exclusive brand.” Checking out the newly revamped Maison Margiela boutique in Milan’s Via Sant’Andrea, which opened on Thursday after eight months of renovations, Rosso touted creative director John Galliano’s “unique genius.” More from WWDCrystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekJil Sander RTW Spring 2023Marni RTW Spring 2023 “We have the product, the designer, the credibility — this is a dream to have,” said Rosso, noting that customers are willing to wait for...
sneakernews.com
Junya Watanabe Clothes The New Balance Niobium Concept 2 In All-Black
Though first brought to life by way of a crossover between Snow Peak and New Balance, the Niobium Concept 2 has since become a part of the footwear brand’s inline catalog. And following the release of several GR colorways, the two-way silhouette is now joining forces with another renowned name in Japanese fashion: Junya Watanabe MAN.
Golf Digest
Longtime sponsor Honda will end ties to PGA Tour event in Florida, per report
The PGA Tour is losing one of its most loyal and long-standing sponsors. Honda will end its sponsorship of the tournament played each year in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., after the 2023 Honda Classic, according to a story first reported by Golfweek, which cited multiple sources. The automaker has sponsored the event since 1982, making it the longest-running uninterrupted title sponsorship on the PGA Tour.
Dutch Denim Brand Kings of Indigo Is Bankrupt
KOI International B.V., the owner of pioneering sustainable Dutch jeanswear brand Kings of Indigo, has filed for bankruptcy with the hope that it can find a “restart” for label with a new investor. Its shareholders and team revealed the news Thursday in a letter that was posted on LinkedIn. “With everything going on in the world today, it was not possible to realize a new investment round in time. The shareholders have made every effort in recent months to arrange a refinancing, but unfortunately did not succeed in this,” the letter said. The brand survived the bankruptcy of its previous owner, Varova...
Golf Digest
Tyrrell Hatton called his 2022 season ‘very, very average.’ Here’s how that could change this weekend
DUBAI, U.A.E. — At least momentarily adopting what might be termed a normal persona in the wake of a five-under-par 67 that has him tied for the halfway lead in the DP World Tour Championship, Tyrrell Hatton professed himself to be “pretty happy with the score.” Such acclaim, however, was in almost complete contrast to the downbeat reception Hatton gave his opening 65 on Thursday. Despite making eight birdies, the notoriously grumpy Englishman was more than a little annoyed with the bogey 6 he carded on the 651-yard par-5 18th.
Ask The Experts: Fashion Advice
With all the decisions you have to make in the morning, wondering if you look nice and stylish shouldn’t be one of them. The thing is dressing nice should be by default, without giving it much thought and effort to always look your best when you head out.
Comments / 0