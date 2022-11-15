ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth

There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
DULUTH, MN
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
DULUTH, MN
Popular Superior Restaurant Has Evolved With New Business Plan

A very popular restaurant in Superior has been working on new plans for the future and has evolved with a new business plan. Chef Tony O'Neil has been gracing the Northland with his flavorful style of cooking and positive vibes for years. He also does a lot with the community from coaching to going to schools and helping out people in need.
SUPERIOR, WI
Duluth, MN
