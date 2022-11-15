Chester County Begins Process of Acquiring Two Properties That Make Up Chester County History Center

Chester County History Center. Image via Downtown West Chester.

Chester County has started the process of acquiring the buildings that make up Chester County History Center, formerly known as Chester County Historical Society, writes Michael Rellahan for The Daily Local News.

The purchase is a welcome move that could result in the relocation of some of the Chester County’s Department of Archives and Records.

The county commissioners kickstarted the process last month. They passed a resolution that provided officials with the authorization to begin the process of negotiating the purchase and lease-back agreement terms between the county and the History Center.

“We are just in the discussion stage on this, but it makes sense in a lot of ways,” said the center’s executive director, Conor Hepp.

The center and the county archives office, which is currently located in the county’s Government Services Center, have been working together for a long time, with the center acting as the department’s official administrator.

“The county has been an amazing partner for us, and we are looking for an opportunity to continue that,” added Hepp.

There was no mention of the purchase price in the commissioners’ resolution.