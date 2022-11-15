Read full article on original website
Sanford police investigate overnight shooting at the Wyndham Crest Apartments
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police spent Friday morning investigating a shooting at the Wyndham Crest Apartments. Officials say two people were shot and had non-life-threatening injuries. Our cameras captured Sanford investigators collecting evidence and photographing bullet holes in a tan Ford sedan. Sanford police say they are still investigating...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Port Orange Woman Accused of Fatally Stabbing 61 Year-Old Man
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - 55 year-old Brenda Thomas has been arrested by the Port Orange Police Department for second-degree murder, the POPD confirms. Thomas is accused of fatally stabbing a 61 year-old man whose identity has not been confirmed as of early Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at a...
Florida deputies say woman attacked father, locked niece in bedroom
A woman was arrested on several charges after she attacked her father and locked herself in a bedroom with her niece while armed with a B.B. gun.
Police: Titusville motel guest fatally shoots employee, tries to shoot another but gun jams
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Titusville police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday morning. It happened at the Siesta Motor Inn on 2006 Washington Ave. Deputies said that an employee was shot and killed in the courtyard by a guest staying at the motel. The guest also tried...
Convicted felon charged with murder for deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It took just over 24 hours for Daytona Beach police to track down their suspect in a shooting that left a man dead Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m. Police say...
Lost your cell at EDC? Backpack full of stolen phones recovered, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you went to Electric Daisy Carnival and got separated from your cell phone, the Orlando Police Department might be looking for you. OPD said investigators are working to identify the owners of more than 70 cellphones that were stolen during last weekend’s EDC event at Camping World Stadium.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
Woman in custody after man dies after being stabbed at Port Orange home, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange said a woman is in custody after a man was stabbed to death Wednesday. Officers were called out to a home on Calistoga Circle around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a 55-year-old woman who had...
WESH
12-year-old central Florida student arrested for threatening mass shooting
PALM COAST, Fla. — A 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student has been arrested after deputies say the student threatened to conduct a mass shooting. According to the Flagler County Sheriff, the sixth grader sent Snapchat messages about planning to conduct a mass shooting on Nov. 15. "Upon questioning,...
click orlando
40-year-old man shot, killed in suspected drug deal, Orlando police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in what police believe may have been a drug deal, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. about a shooting at 2701 Frigate Drive. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
DeLand law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on crimes through increased police presence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department have teamed up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to increase police presence throughout the city of DeLand. This comes just weeks after four shootings were reported within four days of each other in the Spring Hills area. DeLand Police...
Flagler County 6th grader accused of making mass shooting threats with Snapchat, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies said they have changed a sixth grade student with making threats to conduct a mass shooting. Deputies said a 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student has been arrested and charged with sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. Officials said...
cw34.com
Police: 18-year-old mother shot dead in her car, may be someone she knew
SANFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — A young mother was found shot dead in her car, police say it may be someone she knew. The Sanford Police Department said on Nov. 11, an officer patrolling 900 West 9th Street and saw a parked car that appeared to be running. The officer...
palmcoastobserver.com
Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School
A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Pilot Dies After Crashing Experimental Plane in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, Fla. - 73 year-old Charles Alban is confirmed dead after crashing a homemade plane into a tree in Oak Hill on Tuesday. The bizarre incident occurred after Alban had traded planes with another individual, and was taking his new craft for a test flight. The plane, listed as...
palmcoastobserver.com
CRIME REPORT: Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers
Palm Coast man arrested after attacking, threatening officers. A Palm Coast man was arrested after a verbal disturbance ended with him threatening and hitting deputies on Nov. 11 in Flagler Beach. The Flagler Beach Police Department responded to a disturbance call just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of...
fox35orlando.com
Missing your cell phone after EDC weekend? OPD recovers dozens of stolen items
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando police officers are working to reunite dozens of stolen cell phones with their rightful owners. OPD said over 70 phones were stolen during the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) this past weekend. "Through taking proactive steps in their investigative efforts, detectives were able to arrest 3...
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
Pilot, 73, dies after homemade plane crashes into tree in Oak Hill, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said a 73-year-old man died after the experimental, homemade plane he was piloting crashed into a tree in Oak Hill on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Charles Alban had just traded planes with another pilot for the plane he was operating, which was a Taylor Monoplane. Deputies said witnesses told them Alban had taxied the plane several times at the Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport before he got comfortable and planned to fly home to Venice, Florida.
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
