Daytona Beach, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

Port Orange Woman Accused of Fatally Stabbing 61 Year-Old Man

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - 55 year-old Brenda Thomas has been arrested by the Port Orange Police Department for second-degree murder, the POPD confirms. Thomas is accused of fatally stabbing a 61 year-old man whose identity has not been confirmed as of early Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at a...
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Health seeks help identifying mystery patient

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health needs help identifying a patient who is currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. According to a news release, the man is believed to be in his late 20s to mid 30s. He has light brown to olive tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. Officials said he is 5’ 9" and weighs 150 pounds.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

40-year-old man shot, killed in suspected drug deal, Orlando police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in what police believe may have been a drug deal, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they received a 911 call at 7:55 p.m. about a shooting at 2701 Frigate Drive. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School

A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
newsdaytonabeach.com

Pilot Dies After Crashing Experimental Plane in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, Fla. - 73 year-old Charles Alban is confirmed dead after crashing a homemade plane into a tree in Oak Hill on Tuesday. The bizarre incident occurred after Alban had traded planes with another individual, and was taking his new craft for a test flight. The plane, listed as...
OAK HILL, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing your cell phone after EDC weekend? OPD recovers dozens of stolen items

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando police officers are working to reunite dozens of stolen cell phones with their rightful owners. OPD said over 70 phones were stolen during the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) this past weekend. "Through taking proactive steps in their investigative efforts, detectives were able to arrest 3...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Pilot, 73, dies after homemade plane crashes into tree in Oak Hill, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said a 73-year-old man died after the experimental, homemade plane he was piloting crashed into a tree in Oak Hill on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Charles Alban had just traded planes with another pilot for the plane he was operating, which was a Taylor Monoplane. Deputies said witnesses told them Alban had taxied the plane several times at the Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport before he got comfortable and planned to fly home to Venice, Florida.
OAK HILL, FL

