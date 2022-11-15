2 East Texas men arrested, charged with robbery outside store

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Two East Texas men were arrested and accused in a robbery outside of a store on Monday afternoon, said law enforcement.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kadarius Martez Neal, 27, and Daron Latray Neal, 24, both of Rusk for allegedly robbing a man. They were taken to jail and charged with a second-degree felony charge.

The incident took place in the 15000 block of State Highway 21 in Douglass at about 3:39 p.m. The victim told law enforcement that he was robbed when he left the store and went into his car.

A man with a camouflaged face covering grabbed the victim’s wallet from his pocket inside the vehicle, said authorities. The victim then grabbed the man’s arm to stop him. After this, the suspect reportedly sat in the vehicle and hit the gas pedal.

The suspect finally released the victim to try to control the car and left the store. Deputies later pulled over the suspect’s car in the 1500 block of North FM 225.

Law enforcement said they also found ski masks in the car that looked like the ones that were possibly used in the robbery.

