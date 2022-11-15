Read full article on original website
George John Gentithes, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George John Gentithes, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born in Warren, Ohio to John and Katherine (Diomataris) Gentithes on October 27, 1932. He was a graduate of Staunton Military Academy...
Martha Zackeroff, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Zackeroff, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. She was born July 12, 1931 in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of the late Alex Evans and the late Cora Evans. Martha enjoyed many forms of art, writing...
Edward Lee Morgan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Lee Morgan, 69, of formerly of Warren, departed this life Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 12:58 p.m. at his residence, following a short illness. He was born July 13, 1953 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James P. and Antonia Smith Morgan, residing in...
James E. Sehon, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Sehon, 83, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. James was born August 23, 1939 in Youngstown,Ohio, a son to Emil and Helen (Horvat) Cihon. James proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He...
Joan Ida Italiano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Ida Italiano (January 17, 1943 – November 13, 2022) died peacefully at her residence with her family by her side. Born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, Joan was the youngest child of Herbert E. Stevens and Helen (Dunkle) Stevens. She was a 1961...
James Arthur Sabella, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Reverend Doctor James “Jim” Arthur Sabella wholeheartedly loved and served his Lord, his family and the missionaries and people of Southeast Europe. Born August 9, 1958, to Joel and Nancy (Venditti) Sabella in Youngstown, Ohio, Jim went to be with Jesus on...
David Eric Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, David Eric Clark, age 53, of Youngstown passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Youngstown on September 16, 1969 to William Earl and Josephine Virginia (Myers) Clark. David is...
Joanne L. Barnes, Homeworth, Ohio
HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Barnes, age 81 of Homeworth, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1941, to the late George Luka and Ruth (Specht) Weiss. She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie (Les)...
Thomas E. Kingsley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Kingsley, 66, of Boardman passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Tom was born on December 17, 1955 in Youngstown to parents W. Ernest and Cornelia Kingsley, of Austintown. He was involved in many sports, specifically in wrestling at...
Lawrence W. Votaw, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence W. Votaw, 82, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 11, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 26, 1940, in Salem, son of the late Leroy and Helen (Smith) Votaw. Lawrence worked as a truck driver for Lowry Supply and Herron...
Karen L. Simmons, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Simmons, 57, of Niles, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born September 6, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Edward and Georgia Blanche (Hamilton) Brister. Karen was a lifetime member of...
Richard A. Seidita, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” A. Seidita, 66, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer. Rich was born March 3, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of Anthony and Margaret Hill Seidita. He was a lifelong...
Brad Michael Weaver, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brad Michael Weaver, age 50, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of California, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 surrounded by his family at the Hospice House. He was born on February 9, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio to Dennis and Kathleen (Bellino) Weaver. Brad graduated...
Ruben Gonzales Guerra, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruben Gonzales Guerra, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Struthers, Ohio. He was born on April 17, 1960 in Oxnard, California to Daniel and Julia (Mondesi) Gonzales Guerra. His stepfather was Amilcar Mondesi Cruz. Ruben leaves behind his siblings, Nellie Mondesi, Emily...
Carol Kelley Kerr, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Kelley Kerr, 92, of Warren, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born, August 19, 1930, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ella Kelley. She was a graduate of Salem High School and Randolph Macon...
Jerry Charles Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Charles Miller, 87, of 992 Homewood Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 14, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born January 22, 1935 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the son of Charlie and...
Shirley A. Mowchan, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Mowchan, 85, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022, at her home. Shirley was born January 23, 1937, in Ramey, Pennsylvania, the youngest of ten children born to Herman Miller and Maude Martin Miller. She came to the Youngstown area in the...
Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, 88, of Austintown passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Vitas Health Care, Orlando, Florida. Leo was born July 7, 1934, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Casimiro Tirado and Juan Diaz. At the age of 16 he came to New Jersey from Puerto Rico to work on a farm owned by an Italian family who taught him to cook and make wine before coming to Ohio.
Rollin C. “Butch” Dunn, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rollin C. “Butch” Dunn, 81, died Sunday afternoon November 13, 2022 at his home, after being surrounded by loving family and friends in the last weeks of his life. He was born September 4, 1941 in Youngstown to Kenneth and Marjorie Hoffman Dunn...
Joyce L. Frye, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce L. Frye, 76, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born July 29, 1946, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the youngest of three daughters, born to Harry and Louise (Stape) Hixson. Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Hempfield High School in Greensburg, Pennsylvania where she...
