AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, 88, of Austintown passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Vitas Health Care, Orlando, Florida. Leo was born July 7, 1934, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Casimiro Tirado and Juan Diaz. At the age of 16 he came to New Jersey from Puerto Rico to work on a farm owned by an Italian family who taught him to cook and make wine before coming to Ohio.

