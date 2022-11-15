The Garden City Co-op (GCC) has completed all necessary steps to commence construction of its planned new shuttle loader facility to be constructed northwest of Holcomb. This transloading facility with track access on the BNSF rail line will allow for an efficient loop track to be built and create opportunities for future industry development that will not only benefit GCC and its member farmers but the entire region as well.

