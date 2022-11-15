Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas highway reopened after rockslide covers roadway near lake
CLARK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas highway has been reopened after a rockslide covered the roadway near Clark County Lake. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, an employee at Clark County Lake reported a rockslide had impacted a Kansas highway. KDOT...
Liberal First
Despite struggling economy, area dairy expanding
Growth in the dairy industry continues to be seen in Western Kansas, and locally, High Plains Ponderosa Dairy is seeing growth in its own operation. HPPD is planning an expansion project in the near future, and CEO Greg Bethard gave an update on the progress of that project at the recent annual meeting for Seward County Farm Bureau.
greatergc.com
GC Co-op announces new shuttle loader facility at Holcomb
The Garden City Co-op (GCC) has completed all necessary steps to commence construction of its planned new shuttle loader facility to be constructed northwest of Holcomb. This transloading facility with track access on the BNSF rail line will allow for an efficient loop track to be built and create opportunities for future industry development that will not only benefit GCC and its member farmers but the entire region as well.
Liberal First
Citizens share ideas for Liberal’s future at town hall meeting
The citizens of Liberal got to hear an update on some upcoming projects and share some thoughts on potential future projects thanks to the City of Liberal Thursday evening. City of Liberal staff led a town hall meeting Thursday evening and shared information for citizens to think about for the community’s future.
Liberal First
Extra enforcement for holiday travel
This Thanksgiving, make sure to buckle up, Kansans. Beginning Nov. 19 and running through Nov 27, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, for the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas traffic laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be actively enforcing our occupant protection laws.
Liberal First
55th Folk Art Festival returns to Seward County Activity Center
Along with tidings of joy, Christmastime often brings thoughts of food, flavor and fun, and among the presents given to friends and family is furniture. Those in Liberal Dec. 3 and 4 have a chance to find all of these favorite things at the Folk Art Festival at the Seward County Activity Center.
Family says man died after not receiving insulin while being held in Kansas jail in 2020
LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A family of a Kansas man is speaking out after almost two years since he died after not receiving insulin while being held in the Seward County Jail. “He was described at his funeral as a tumbleweed. Cause he never felt like he fit in,” said Blake Northern’s mom, Taryn Porter-Sepeda. […]
Liberal First
Thanksgiving schedule at SCCC
Seward County Community College will close its campus Wednesday, Nov. 23, through the Thanksgiving weekend. Campus will reopen and classes resume on Monday, Nov. 28. For student housing residents unable to travel home for the holiday, the college has arranged food service, noted SCCC Vice President of Student Services Celeste Donovan.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Arsenia Esabell Ortiz
A western Kansas police department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing woman. Arsenia Esabell Ortiz was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Garden City, the Garden City Police Department shares. In posts on social media, the department is asking for assistance with locating the 22-year-old, who was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit.
Liberal First
LESLIE SCHIELD HICKS
Leslie Ann Schield Hicks, 63, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at the Liberal Good Samaritan Center. She was born February 5, 1959 to Albert and Shirley (Pierson) Schield. She was a graduate of Southwestern Heights with the Class of 1977. She worked as CMA for many years. She enjoyed fishing...
Southwest Kansas man sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler
A Ulysses, Kansas, man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in connection to the death of a child in 2019.
Liberal First
BOYD FOX JR.
PLAINS – Boyd C. (Bill) Fox Jr., 100, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at his home in Plains. He was born May 24, 1922 to Boyd and Lillie (Edwards) Fox. He married Margaret O. Michael June 7, 1944. She preceded him in death Sept. 30, 2014. He graduated from...
Liberal First
Shelter planning 2022 Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving Day is nigh, and many families across America will be found consuming pounds of turkey, dressing, pumpkin pie and other goodies. Locally, for those who do not have a place to go for a meal, Liberal’s Stepping Stone Shelter will have its annual Thanksgiving dinner. Director Bambi Parker said this year’s meal will be slightly different than those in years past.
Liberal First
Salvation Army prepares to ring the bell for donations
Thursday is Thanksgiving, and Friday officially kicks off the holiday shopping season. Traditionally, Black Friday is also the start of the Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign, and preparations are already in place for this year’s drive. Salvation Army Southern Kansas Field Representative Ben Ross said kettles should be in...
Liberal First
Lady Saints drop first match at NJCAA national tournament
Seward County opened the NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament in West Plains, Mo., with a loss to No. 6 Miami Dade despite having leads in the first two sets. The Lady Saints were tied 4-4 early in Set 1 before reeling off six straight points to take a 10-4 lead. But...
Liberal First
SCCC concert band, choir to host holiday concert Dec. 2
Those looking for a little extra holiday cheer will soon get just that thanks to the talented young musicians at Seward County Community College. The SCCC winter concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Dec. 2, in the Showcase Theater in the Shank Humanities Building on the SCCC campus and will feature the SCCC Concert Band and then the SCCC Concert Choir. For tickets, call (620) 417-1451, and tickets are $3 apiece. The money will go toward student scholarships.
Liberal First
JOSEPHINE AMERIN
PLAINS – Josephine E. Amerin, 94, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at her home in Plains. She was born Jan. 14, 1928 to John and Anna (Ertle) Gertner. She graduated from Padroni High School in Padroni, Colo. in 1946. She married Edward John Amerin Jan. 24, 1950. He preceded...
