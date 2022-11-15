Those looking for a little extra holiday cheer will soon get just that thanks to the talented young musicians at Seward County Community College. The SCCC winter concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Dec. 2, in the Showcase Theater in the Shank Humanities Building on the SCCC campus and will feature the SCCC Concert Band and then the SCCC Concert Choir. For tickets, call (620) 417-1451, and tickets are $3 apiece. The money will go toward student scholarships.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO