Liberal First
State makes health announcements in advance of holidays
Overall health and well-being is very important and recently, the State of Kansas gave out some advice regarding just that. Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly proclaimed Nov. 18 through 24 as Use Antibiotics Wisely Week in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is asking health care providers and Kansans to use antibiotics wisely to help protect them from the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. This weeklong observance led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) promotes awareness of AR and the importance of appropriate antibiotic prescribing and use across the United States, according to a release from KDHE.
Extra enforcement for holiday travel
This Thanksgiving, make sure to buckle up, Kansans. Beginning Nov. 19 and running through Nov 27, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, for the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas traffic laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be actively enforcing our occupant protection laws.
Will Kansas Republicans learn lesson of history?
GUEST COLUMN, David Hicks, Anderson County Review. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” That’s the original phrase by George Santayana we mangle from time to time as “If you don’t remember history, you’re doomed to repeat it”. Either one should...
Ike, interstates and insurance: Tips for the holiday travel season
TOPEKA – Grab an “I Like Ike” pin and wear it with pride, because you, like many Kansans, will likely be traveling this holiday season on one of the roads President Dwight D. Eisenhower developed as part of the Interstate Highway System. The “Father of the Interstate...
