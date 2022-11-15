Overall health and well-being is very important and recently, the State of Kansas gave out some advice regarding just that. Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly proclaimed Nov. 18 through 24 as Use Antibiotics Wisely Week in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is asking health care providers and Kansans to use antibiotics wisely to help protect them from the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. This weeklong observance led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) promotes awareness of AR and the importance of appropriate antibiotic prescribing and use across the United States, according to a release from KDHE.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO