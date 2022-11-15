Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving schedule at SCCC
Seward County Community College will close its campus Wednesday, Nov. 23, through the Thanksgiving weekend. Campus will reopen and classes resume on Monday, Nov. 28. For student housing residents unable to travel home for the holiday, the college has arranged food service, noted SCCC Vice President of Student Services Celeste Donovan.
Despite struggling economy, area dairy expanding
Growth in the dairy industry continues to be seen in Western Kansas, and locally, High Plains Ponderosa Dairy is seeing growth in its own operation. HPPD is planning an expansion project in the near future, and CEO Greg Bethard gave an update on the progress of that project at the recent annual meeting for Seward County Farm Bureau.
BOYD FOX JR.
PLAINS – Boyd C. (Bill) Fox Jr., 100, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at his home in Plains. He was born May 24, 1922 to Boyd and Lillie (Edwards) Fox. He married Margaret O. Michael June 7, 1944. She preceded him in death Sept. 30, 2014. He graduated from...
Lady Saints drop first match at NJCAA national tournament
Seward County opened the NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament in West Plains, Mo., with a loss to No. 6 Miami Dade despite having leads in the first two sets. The Lady Saints were tied 4-4 early in Set 1 before reeling off six straight points to take a 10-4 lead. But...
SCCC concert band, choir to host holiday concert Dec. 2
Those looking for a little extra holiday cheer will soon get just that thanks to the talented young musicians at Seward County Community College. The SCCC winter concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Dec. 2, in the Showcase Theater in the Shank Humanities Building on the SCCC campus and will feature the SCCC Concert Band and then the SCCC Concert Choir. For tickets, call (620) 417-1451, and tickets are $3 apiece. The money will go toward student scholarships.
JOSEPHINE AMERIN
PLAINS – Josephine E. Amerin, 94, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at her home in Plains. She was born Jan. 14, 1928 to John and Anna (Ertle) Gertner. She graduated from Padroni High School in Padroni, Colo. in 1946. She married Edward John Amerin Jan. 24, 1950. He preceded...
Shelter planning 2022 Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving Day is nigh, and many families across America will be found consuming pounds of turkey, dressing, pumpkin pie and other goodies. Locally, for those who do not have a place to go for a meal, Liberal’s Stepping Stone Shelter will have its annual Thanksgiving dinner. Director Bambi Parker said this year’s meal will be slightly different than those in years past.
Saints, Lady Saints split conference opener in Pratt
Seward County opened the Jayhawk Conference portion of the schedule Wednesday on the road at Pratt, and the results were mixed. The Lady Saints earned their first win of the season while the Saints suffered their first loss. After dropping the first two games of the regular season to Odessa...
Salvation Army prepares to ring the bell for donations
Thursday is Thanksgiving, and Friday officially kicks off the holiday shopping season. Traditionally, Black Friday is also the start of the Salvation Army Christmas kettle campaign, and preparations are already in place for this year’s drive. Salvation Army Southern Kansas Field Representative Ben Ross said kettles should be in...
