Norristown Brewer Uses an 1851 Strain of Yeast for a Lager That Is Quite Schmackhaften (Tasty, in English)

Image via the von C Brewing Company, Norristown.

For Norristown’s von C Brewing Company, the title of its Vienna Style Lager is more than just a marketing label; it’s an insight into the beverage’s heritage. Kurt Bevilacqua profiled the beverage and its creators for PorchDrinking.com.

The von C family is named for Carl von Czoernig, great-grandson of the creator of a yeast that underpinned the distinct flavor of Schmidt’s beer, a Phila. staple from 1860–1987.

von Czoernig brought the signature yeast to the U.S. from Magstadt, Württemberg, a German territory encompassing the city of Stuttgart.

Five generations later, the von C’s still incorporate great grandad’s time-tested methods and ingredients into their lager — with a few innovations of their own.

According to Bevilacqua , the von C Vienna Style Lager pours a deep copper color, which is one of the distinct characteristics of this style. It also has a sweet and toasty aroma that informs its taste .

He declares it “…perfect for both crisp, sunny fall days and evenings spent around the firepit.”